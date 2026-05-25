Drinking more soda than water this summer? Urologist warns young adults of UTI, kidney stone risks
Poor hydration habits in summer season may significantly raise urinary health problems. Find out from an expert on how to prevent.
In young adults, kidney stones and recurrent urinary tract infections are becoming a major health problem, especially with summer around. These are not always isolated cases, but rather suggestive of a wider lifestyle pattern where a plethora of factors contribute to poor urinary health.ALSO READ: Do you pee more often as you grow older? Urologist explains if it is normal and when to worry
For a comprehensive understanding of why these problems may be showing up more often and how they can be prevented, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vikram G D, senior consultant, urology and andrology, Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, who explained the everyday habits that you may be following that unknowingly increase UTIs and kidney stone risks.
Why do kidney stones and UTIS happen?
Recurrent UTIs and kidney stones may feel like sudden health problems, but rather a culmination of many things you do on a daily basis. Even the doctor cleared this, suggesting how it is not solely about one clear trigger.
“When people think about kidney stones or recurrent UTIs, they often look for a clear reason a specific food, a medical condition, something identifiable. But in many cases, it’s less about a single cause and more about a pattern,” he reiterated about the pattern.
The urologist outlined the pattern:
- Long gaps without drinking water
- Replacing water with coffee, tea, and carbonated or energy drinks
- Regularly holding urine during busy hours
- Eating more packaged or high-salt foods than we realise
- Ignoring early signs because they seem minor
The urologist outlined the pattern:
- Long gaps without drinking water
- Replacing water with coffee, tea, and carbonated or energy drinks
- Regularly holding urine during busy hours
- Eating more packaged or high-salt foods than we realise
- Ignoring early signs because they seem minor
Initially, he explained that these habits may not seem like a big deal. But when you end up repeating the same pattern day after day, over weeks, they quietly begin to shift the body's internal balance.{{/usCountry}}
Initially, he explained that these habits may not seem like a big deal. But when you end up repeating the same pattern day after day, over weeks, they quietly begin to shift the body's internal balance.{{/usCountry}}
“Urine becomes more concentrated. Waste products don’t flush out as efficiently. Minerals that should pass easily start to crystallize. Bacteria find conditions that allow them to grow more easily. All of this happens quietly, without immediate warning,” Dr Vikram highlighted, suggesting how it can escalate quickly.
Habit problems in summer{{/usCountry}}
“Urine becomes more concentrated. Waste products don’t flush out as efficiently. Minerals that should pass easily start to crystallize. Bacteria find conditions that allow them to grow more easily. All of this happens quietly, without immediate warning,” Dr Vikram highlighted, suggesting how it can escalate quickly.
Habit problems in summer{{/usCountry}}
The urologist also advised to pay close attention to hydration gap, where people may assume they are drinking enough water when, in reality, they are not. Tea, coffee, soda, and other beverages may contribute to fluid intake, but they do not support hydration in the same way plain water does. During summer, many people gravitate towards cold drinks, but the problem begins when these replace plain water. This, coupled with indoor air conditioning, warm weather, and long busy days, can make people forget to drink enough water. Diet also plays a role. Regularly eating high-salt packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals can affect urinary health. According to the doctor, this may increase the risk of stone formation. Similarly, another commonly ignored habit is delayed urination. The doctor observed that when this becomes routine, it can give bacteria more time to grow in the urinary tract and increase the risk of infections.
Signs
What are the subtle signs which indicate urinary health problems? The urologist listed them:
- Burning sensation during urination
- Feeling of discomfort
- Frequent urge to pee
- Fever
To prevent, he advised drinking water regularly through the day and being more aware of daily salt intake, especially from packaged foods, ready-to-eat meals and frequent takeaways.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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