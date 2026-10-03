‘Dumbest things you can do for your health’: Cardiologist Dr Evan Levine lists 5 mistakes and habits that could affect longevity

When it comes to protecting your health, some of the biggest risks can come from choices people repeatedly make or simply overlook. Board-certified cardiologist Dr Evan Levine highlights in his September 11 Instagram post five things he believes can seriously undermine your health and longevity, and explains why they deserve more attention. (Also read: Bloating after meals or by evening? Gastroenterologist explains 6 everyday habits that may be behind your digestive discomfort )

1. Smoking

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Calling smoking one of the most avoidable health risks, Dr Levine said, “Smoking doesn’t just damage the lungs, it skyrockets your risk for cancers, even pancreatic cancer, debilitating strokes, massive heart attacks.”

He added, “If you’re still lighting up, stop being an idiot.” Dr Levine also made a tongue-in-cheek comparison while criticising the continued use of cigarettes, saying, “If the government had any guts, they would legally force tobacco companies to rename cigarettes idiots.”

2. Falling for alternative medicine

Dr Levine also warned against spending money on treatments that lack strong scientific evidence. “They ignore decades of peer-reviewed clinical research just to sell you false hope,” he said.

He further described practitioners who promote such approaches without adequate scientific support as “con artists” and added, “They’re con artists, not medicine doctors.”

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3. Heavy drinking and toxic drugs

{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist also cautioned against excessive drinking and recreational drug use, particularly cocaine. “Treat cocaine like casual fun. A single time could put you in the exact place as Len Bias. Sudden cardiac death,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist also cautioned against excessive drinking and recreational drug use, particularly cocaine. “Treat cocaine like casual fun. A single time could put you in the exact place as Len Bias. Sudden cardiac death,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Levine was referring to former American basketball player Len Bias, who died from cardiac arrest after using cocaine in 1986. His advice was straightforward: “Never touch it and walk away from any relationship that encourages you to use it.”

4. Researching your car more than your doctor

Another mistake, according to Dr Levine, is spending more time researching a new car than the medical professional who will treat you. “People will spend three full months analysing safety ratings and how much mileage the car gets before buying one, but no time looking at your doctor,” he said.

He urged patients to research their doctors and surgeons before undergoing treatment, adding, “Do your homework.” Using a car comparison, he said, “You want the Lexus of surgeons operating on you or the Ford Pinto?”

5. Ignoring serious obesity

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Dr Levine’s fifth point focused on obesity. While he described severe obesity as a serious health concern, he also stressed that people should not approach it with shame or guilt. “Fat kills. It puts you in a wheelchair after a stroke, grinds your knees down to bone on bone, and causes heart failure,” he said.

However, he added, “But listen to me, it’s not your fault. Drop the guilt.” Dr Levine pointed to Oprah Winfrey as an example of someone who had struggled with weight despite having access to extensive resources.

“Look at Oprah, billionaire with private chefs, top trainers, partial ownership of Weight Watchers. She struggled for decades until GLP-1 medicines came along,” he said.

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He concluded by encouraging people who may be medically eligible to discuss GLP-1 medicines with their healthcare provider: “If you qualify, get on them. They’ll save your life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.