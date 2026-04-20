Ears hurting after wearing headphones for long time? ENT specialist recommends ‘60/60 rule’ to prevent hearing damage

Music just makes your everyday life better, whether it is a boring commute- mentally grooving to tunes, a work slog- doing a silent karaoke in your head. Even otherwise, most people today are hooked to headphones for calls, music, podcasts, and more. While headphones have become an indispensable and inseparable part of daily life, there is a line you need to draw; you risk long-term hearing damage.ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat

Know what the safe limit of listening to headphones is before it starts affecting your hearing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranshu Mehta, ENT specialist at Rog Nidan ENT & Dental Clinic, Delhi, shared a more specific rule that helps you to protect your hearing.

Safe volume level

Safe listening habits are important, especially as lifestyles become hyper-digital with screens everywhere and headphone use extending for long hours.

The ENT doctor recommended the 60/60 rule. What is it? He elaborated, “Protect yourself with the 60/60 rule, which means not exceeding 60% of your device's maximum volume, and limit sessions to 60 minutes daily.”

This rule ensures that your inner ear is not stressed all the time and reduces pressure, thereby lowering the risk of noise-induced hearing damage over time. Some music lovers unknowingly crank up the music for long hours, exceeding this limit. Often, this guideline is ignored.

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{{^usCountry}} Next, to ensure you listen at safe volume levels, the doctor recommended turning on your phone's built-in volume limiter for extra protection. Additionally, when it comes to choosing headphones, he suggested over-ear models because they distribute sound more evenly, instead of directing it straight into the ear canal like earbuds. This reduces direct impact on the eardrum and helps lower hearing fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, to ensure you listen at safe volume levels, the doctor recommended turning on your phone's built-in volume limiter for extra protection. Additionally, when it comes to choosing headphones, he suggested over-ear models because they distribute sound more evenly, instead of directing it straight into the ear canal like earbuds. This reduces direct impact on the eardrum and helps lower hearing fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lastly, the doctor advised getting regular audiograms, which are simple diagnostic tests that track hearing ability and detect early signs of hearing loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lastly, the doctor advised getting regular audiograms, which are simple diagnostic tests that track hearing ability and detect early signs of hearing loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Mehta reminded that many headphones push beyond 85-110 dB easily, while guidelines suggest keeping volumes below 80 dB for no more than 40 hours weekly. AT 85 dB, safe exposure drops to 8 hours, and at 100 dB, to just 15 minutes daily. He further explained that loud sounds damage the tiny cochlear hair cells in the inner ear, which do not regenerate, slowly paving the way to permanent hearing loss. Warning signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mehta reminded that many headphones push beyond 85-110 dB easily, while guidelines suggest keeping volumes below 80 dB for no more than 40 hours weekly. AT 85 dB, safe exposure drops to 8 hours, and at 100 dB, to just 15 minutes daily. He further explained that loud sounds damage the tiny cochlear hair cells in the inner ear, which do not regenerate, slowly paving the way to permanent hearing loss. Warning signs {{/usCountry}}

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Ear discomfort after using headphones is a warning sign. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The ENT doctor warned about these signs, which may indicate early hearing damage or auditory strain:

Needing higher volumes over time

Ear pain or discomfort

Ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

Muffled or unclear hearing after use

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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