Effective Ayurveda tips to manage varicose veins

Varicose veins are the twisted and enlarged veins that are closer to skin's surface and mostly appear in legs and feet. They are similar to spider veins that are smaller. While the condition can be painless in some people, for others it can bring discomfort like aching pain, burning sensation, the pain worsening when sitting and standing for a long time. One could also experience itching or change in colour of skin around varicose veins. (Also read: Varicose veins: Causes, symptoms, fitness tips to deal with it during summer)

Varicose veins is more common in legs as due to standing and walking pressure is exerted on the veins of the lower body. These veins are generally blue or purple in colour and one may like to get rid of them for cosmetic purposes too.

Varicose veins can also be managed naturally with Ayurveda and Yoga

Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instaram post offers tips to manage the condition:

- Do not stand or sit continuously. Take breaks. Standing and walking on your toes is helpful.

- Elevate the legs when you are sitting. You can raise the legs of your cot (feet side) with wooden blocks/bricks while sleeping. This supports the valves of the veins to push blood back towards heart without difficulty.

- Use anti-inflammatory oils to massage legs and feet using upward strokes - towards the heart. Medium pressure massage is required.

- Yogasanas especially the ones with inversion poses - sirshasana, merudandasana, padauttanasana, sarvangasana, noukasana etc are beneficial.

- Do moderate exercise daily. Over-straining can further worsen the condition.

"If these are not helping, you may need internal Ayurvedic medicines, correction of diet and some routines. Do not wait till it becomes tortuous and bleeding where surgery becomes the only option," concludes Dr Rekha Radhamony.

