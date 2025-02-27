Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elective C-section: What is it? Is it safe? Doctor explains

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 27, 2025 08:04 PM IST

Is elective C-section safe? Doctor noted down the things to be careful about while choosing elective C-section for childbirth.

Elective C-section refers to the process of childbirth through surgery before the start of labour. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, associate director - gynaecology and obstetrics, Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad said, “An elective C-section is planned by request of the mother or due to medical indication, not as an emergency measure. It is usually performed at or after 39 weeks of pregnancy to prevent risks of premature birth.” Also read | 7 myths you probably still believe about normal deliveries

“An elective C-section is planned by request of the mother or due to medical indication, not as an emergency measure," said Dr. Shweta Mendiratta.(Pexels)
“An elective C-section is planned by request of the mother or due to medical indication, not as an emergency measure," said Dr. Shweta Mendiratta.(Pexels)

Why do women go for elective C-section?

Dr. Shweta Mendiratta explained, “Women may want an elective C-section for many reasons, including a past delivery with problems, aversion to labor pains, or personal choice. Sometimes conditions such as placenta previa or problems with fetal positions necessitate a planned C-section.”

Is elective C-section safe?

“Generally, an elective C-section is considered safe if performed in a sufficiently equipped medical facility by well-trained health professionals. However, this course of delivery should only be contemplated once medical need and individual circumstances have been assessed. Prior consultation with a doctor about pros and cons is essential before the final decision,” Dr. Shweta Mendiratta highlighted. Also read | Maternal mortality: Pregnancy is 'shockingly dangerous'

Is elective C-section safe? Doctor answers.(Unsplash)
Is elective C-section safe? Doctor answers.(Unsplash)

What should we watch out for while choosing elective C-section?

The doctor further pointed out the things we should be careful about while opting for elective C-section:

Post-operative recovery: Surgery for a C-section makes it major abdominal surgery; therefore, the recovery period is prolonged with pronounced pains and potential risk for movement problems, as opposed to vaginal delivery.

Risks of surgery: Risks include chances of infection, heavy bleeding, clot formation, or anesthesia complications.

Future children: With several C-sections, the risk of uterine rupture, placenta accreta, and adhesions will increase. Also read | Cesarean Awareness Month: Busting myths and misconceptions about C-section

Neonatal lung issues: Babies born having a C-section is at a higher risk of experiencing a temporary breathing problem, known as transient tachypnea.

Hospital stays: A longer hospital stay occurs compared with vaginal births, which will enable proper observation and a reasonable time of recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On