Childbirth is a miraculous experience that transforms a woman's life and normal delivery is the most recommended way of delivering a baby but the caesarian method of delivering a baby is also very common these days. Caesarian births have become so common that there are a lot of myths have risen about normal delivery procedures. Normal Delivery Myths Busted: What Every Mom-to-Be Should Know!(Image by Pexels)

By debunking these myths, women can approach childbirth with a clearer, more realistic perspective, leading to a healthier and more empowered birthing experience. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mugdha Joshi, Gynecologist at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, busted 7 myths you probably still believe about normal deliveries -

Myth 1: Vaginal delivery can cause prolapse

Fact: It is commonly believed that giving birth naturally can result in the prolapse of the pelvic organ, which isn't true. There is a possibility that childbirth can increase the risk of prolapse; however, C sections are not an option to prevent this prolapse. Instead, regular pelvic floor exercises like Kegels can be done to increase muscle strength and reduce the risk.

Myth 2: Forceps and vacuum deliveries are dangerous

Fact: Forceps or vacuum deliveries do sound scary, but if performed by a skilled obstetrician, they are safe. These tools are used to help in the delivery procedure if in case of certain situations such as prolonged labour or if the baby needs help to come out. It is important to remember that these methods are designed to reduce the risk for the mother and the baby, and not cause harm.

Myth 3: Labour pain is intolerable

Fact: There are a lot of people who believe that labour pain is unbearable, which probably stems from the portrayal of it in television shows or movies. However, labour pain can differ for each woman based on her pain tolerance. Additionally, modern medical science has made pain management options like epidural, breathing techniques, possible so that a normal delivery is much more manageable. A lot of women find that they have the strength that they did not know they had during labour.

Myth 4: C-sections are less painful than vaginal birth

Fact: It is said that C-section is an easier option than normal delivery because the pregnant woman is put under anaesthesia. However, while the process of birth itself does not induce much pain, the recovery period after a C-section can be more painful and may take longer as compared to a normal delivery. Additionally, movement and daily activities of a new mother might be restricted for weeks after the surgery.

Myth 5: Vaginal deliveries can cause sexual dysfunction

Fact: It is a common myth that vaginal deliveries can cause sexual dysfunction; however, there is no evidence that can support this claim. In fact, a lot of women have noticed that their sex life has improved after giving birth to a child.

Myths 6: Twins can't be delivered via vaginal birth

Fact: This is a myth that twins cannot be delivered naturally, which is a myth as many twin births are vaginal deliveries. In fact, around half of all twin pregnancies have been done via natural methods of delivery.

Myth 7: Natural birth is riskier

Fact: A lot of people believe that vagina deliveries are more risky than C-sections. However, this is a myth as natural deliveries are generally low-risk and highly successful.

Believing in misconceptions can lead to higher risk hence, it is crucial to understand the facts about childbirth to make informed decisions. Doctors and obstetricians should be consulted before making any decisions regarding deliveries.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.