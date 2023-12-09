Embrace the chill: 6 winter skincare secrets for nurturing your skin throughout the season

As winter descends upon the Indian subcontinent, our skin faces unique challenges posed by the cold, dry air and sudden drops in temperature. The winter season in India demands a specialized approach to skincare that takes into account the diverse climates across the country. This is the worst time of year for skin, especially for those who suffer from dryness. Your skin becomes dry, itchy and irritated at this time of year because the cold air strips it of moisture. Most women are at a loss as to how to keep their skin looking smooth and radiant. If you find yourself in the same dilemma, we can help you find a solution to this problem. (Also read: Tips to protect skin from UV damage: Best skincare routine for young adults )

Most women are at a loss as to how to keep their skin looking smooth and radiant.(Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels)

Dr. Karishma Kagodu, MBBS, MS- General Surgery, MCh- Plastic Surgery shared with HT Digital six winter skincare secrets tailored for Indian winters, ensuring your skin remains radiant and well-nurtured despite the seasonal adversities.

1. Hydration is Key

One of the primary challenges our skin faces during winter is dehydration. Warm dry air indoors and the cold air outside can rob our skin of its moisture. Counteract this by incorporating hydration into your skincare routine. Choose a rich, moisturizing cream or oil-based moisturizer that will create a protective layer to lock in moisture. Moreover, you can also add a hydrating serum to the routine to give your skin an extra boost of moisture.

2. Gentle Cleansing

While it's essential to keep your skin clean, harsh cleansers can strip away the natural oils that help maintain its balance. During winter, switch to a gentle, hydrating cleanser that effectively removes impurities without leaving your skin feeling dry or irritated. Look for cleansers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to add an extra layer of hydration.

3. Sunscreen, Even in Winter

The misconception that sunscreen is only necessary during the summertime is a skincare myth that deserves debunking. UV rays are present year-round, and the snow can reflect these rays, intensifying their impact on the skin. Therefore, continue to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even on cloudy winter days. This not only protects your skin from sun damage but also prevents premature aging.

4. Exfoliate with Caution

Peeling or exfoliation is an important process for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover even during the winter season. Nevertheless, a cautious approach is called for with regard to exfoliation during winter. Use gentle exfoliants with AHAs or BHAs so as not to strip your skin off its natural moisture. Exfoliate once or twice per week to maintain a healthy balance.

5. Invest in Overnight Treatments

During winter, give your skin some extra love by including overnight treatments in your routine. Overnight masks or hydrating serums that contain hyaluronic acid and vitamin E work wonders while you sleep. These treatments help in rejuvenating your overall appearance as they promote recovery of the damaged cells, leading to a glowing and radiant complexion when you wake up.

6. Stay Hydrated and Eat Well

Remember that healthy skin starts from within. Ensure that you constantly take lots of water to maintain good hydration. Also, introduce some high omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamin-based food products. Such nutrients are beneficial to the skin, with the requisite components that form a gorgeous appearance.

Although winter might bring a chill to the air, your skin can remain warm, hydrated, and radiant with the right skincare routine. Embrace these winter skin care secrets in order to keep nourishing and protecting your skin all through the season. Prioritizing hydration, selecting suitable products, and maintaining an overall healthy skin care approach will have you on a pathway to enjoying good skin, regardless of how cold it is outside.

