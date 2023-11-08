It is no secret that investing in employee well-being through comprehensive health perks lead to a happier and more engaged workforce and results in higher productivity along wit reduced absenteeism but a recent survey found that about 83% of Indians are unaware of the healthcare benefits offered by their employer. This gap in knowledge is a pressing concern as it could lead to employees being underinsured and not leveraging their healthcare benefits to the fullest.

Employee health benefits: Tips to unlock the full potential of your workplace health perks (Photo by fauxels on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yogesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO at Onsurity, suggested, “To bridge this gap, both employers and employees must take up a few proactive steps. Employers should ensure that regular communication and sessions are conducted in the workplace to educate employees about the various benefits that are included in their healthcare plan. Choose a channel that is the most effective while sharing such information within the organisation. This will help employees make informed decisions from the very start. Employees must not look at healthcare as a one-time benefit used only at the time of claims. Most companies today offer a bouquet of benefits which can be leveraged across a host of services such as fitness, dental care, health check-ups, online medicine orders, mental health etc. By consistently monitoring their healthcare benefits using the provider's mobile app or website and taking a proactive approach to identify and address specific healthcare needs through their healthcare plan, employees can stay well-informed.”

He added, “In terms of insurance, most employees are unaware that multiple health insurance policies can be used for a single claim. This means, they can choose to claim through their company-offered insurance and ensure that the No-claim Bonus on their individual plan remains unimpacted. Spending some time on understanding the inclusions and exclusions in one’s healthcare plan can help employees make the most of their insurance benefits. This proactive approach not only keeps them up-to-date but can also result in significant cost savings.”

Dr Shaju George, Specialist Psychiatrist, said, “Employees whose organisations provide access to healthcare, show a huge positive impact on their mental health. Employees are at ease and are calmer, as their health needs are met. When physical health goes for a toss or is ignored, there is an automatic impact on mental health leading to stress, anxiety and mood swings, thus contributing to employee well-being. Employee well-being is not only about monetary benefits but also the company culture, fringe benefits and how the organisation supports the employee in times of need.”

He asserted, “Healthcare is an integral part of a person's life and when a company supports such needs there is a huge percentage increase in motivation, retention and overall performance. These factors thus contribute to employee well-being. You will see employees more dedicated to their jobs rather than just a tick mark of tasks assigned as they are not preoccupied with the stress of managing health for themselves and their families. Companies who invest in employee healthcare like insurance, medical facilities and access to healthcare are more productive and in turn successful.”

