Enjoy these delicious evening snacks with their range of health advantages

As winter strolls in, our eating habits are the first to get affected as we feel hungry more often and not long after eating lunch - we are craving something tasty to munch on in the cold evenings. This winter, don’t deny yourself the pleasures of delicious evening snack options in the name of health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amarnath Halember, Executive Director and CEO, NextG Apex India Pvt Ltd, suggested, “When hunger pangs strike again, skip the unhealthy munchies to snack on a scrumptious and crunchy mix of healthy grains, nuts and dry fruits in the form of muesli - it boosts flagging energy levels while keeping you feeling light but not hungry. If you are looking for something to go with toast or in the form of smoothies/milkshakes, go with the healthiest chocolate spread or creamy peanut butter option you can find. Since these are teeming with protein, fibre, good fats while containing minimal cholesterol, whether it’s a healthy snack in sweet or salty flavour – you will find something to satiate your cravings. If you want something simple, opt for the crunchiest real corn flakes you can find. And if a bowlful of our chocoflakes is on your mind, go ahead indulge yourself with the healthiest brand of the same.”

Gautam Bajaj, Director, Savory, recommended, “Peanut butter, with no added sugar, does not have a significant impact on blood glucose levels. This means it can be a good option for those with diabetes. You'll curb your sweet tooth. Sugar free peanut butter has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor, making it the perfect snack when cravings strike and because sugar free peanut butter is high in healthy fats, you only need a tablespoon or two to feel fuller and more satisfied for a longer period of time.”

Sugar free peanut butter contains 7.02 grams (g) of protein per 2 tbsp serving. This counts toward the recommended dietary allowances (RDA) of 0.8g protein per kg body weight for Indians. Dr G Prakash, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Jindal Naturecure Institute, shared, “The holiday season is just around the corner and all the parties and fun seem incomplete without indulging in some delicious snacks. Plenty of superfoods and recipes can help people tackle the rest of the holiday season mindfully and healthily enjoy the season. There are some superfoods for the holiday season and for evening snacks that are healthy and satisfy the taste buds simultaneously."

He recommended, "Pistachio is a superfood and is the oldest of the nuts harvested in the Middle East for centuries. Their importance as a prized food source can be gauged from the fact that they are even mentioned in the old testament of the Bible. The best part is that pistachios can be eaten alone as a snack, as a crunchy coating on baked goods. Another healthy snacking option is black raspberries which have excellent nutritional value and assist in weight loss. Due to their health-beneficial properties, such as being rich in antioxidants, minerals, and polyphenols, black raspberries help boost the immune system. Not only do these foods contain vitamins and minerals, but these foods are full of fiber. Fiber can help you stay full for a longer period of time. Also, they can reduce your appetite, which also lowers your calorie intake.”

Dietician Neelam Chauhan from Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, said, “Snacking healthily promotes overall wellness, prevents weight gain, promotes brain function, controls mood, reduces cravings, and provides you with the energy you need to last the duration of the day. Your health and well-being can be greatly enhanced by a healthful and nutrient-dense evening snack that is rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients. Snacking in the evening is a good way to add extra nutrients to your diet and can help you avoid overindulging during dinner. One of the best and healthiest evening snacks is chickpeas chaat. The nicest part is how simple it is to make this chaat. All you need are ordinary, healthful items like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.”

She revealed, “Magnesium and potassium, two minerals abundant in chickpeas, support heart health by lowering blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease. Avoiding intense hunger in the evening increases the likelihood that you won't choose a nutritious dinner and will instead turn to processed and junk food. The key to maintaining your weight and overall health is to eat frequently. In fact, all of your meals are equally necessary, and no one meal is more important or beneficial than another. We frequently make an attempt to have a wholesome, delectable breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but more frequently than not, we choose to skip looking at evening snacks. The time for the evening meal must be set in stone. Before dinner, this may be done. The evening snack is much more important if you exercise in the evening.”

Mohammed Kamil Khan, Corporate Marketing Head at Entod International highlighted, “General health and eye health are closely related. Consuming more fruits and vegetables can enhance general health and aid in the prevention of eye diseases. According to several studies, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and C and zinc can lower the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, two prevalent eye conditions. By including complete foods in their diet that have eye-enhancing nutrients, one may help ensure that they are getting the nutrients necessary to maintain good vision and eye health. These include meals like citrus fruits, which are rich in antioxidants, leafy greens, which contain phytochemicals, and nuts and seeds, which contain omega-3 fatty acids."

He said, "A healthy lifestyle includes having a balanced diet. A great way to start is by consuming meals that are packed with essential nutrients, such as fruits and vegetables that support eye health. List of foods that are good for your eyes: nuts and legumes—with their high protein content, legumes are a fantastic meat substitute and a wonderful source of zinc. Carrots, bell peppers, and broccoli - Beta-carotene and vitamin A from carrots are great for eye health. The development of rod and cone cells, which are necessary for colour and low-light vision, depends heavily on vitamin A. Leafy greens - Leafy greens come out on top when it comes to meals that improve vision. Leafy greens like spinach, collard greens, and kale are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin in addition to being a good source of vitamin C.”

