Erectile dysfunction in young men: What men in their 20s and 30s need to know about not getting erection

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a sexual dysfunction characterized by inability to get or maintain a firm erection for sex. It is one of the most common reproductive problems in men and while men may face problems with erections from time to time, ED that is progressive or happens regularly should be discussed with a health expert and treated. Erectile dysfunction can happen when blood flow to the penis is restricted or nerves are damaged. It can also happen due to stress or a symptom of chronic disease such as heart disease, diabetes or atherosclerosis. Erectile dysfunction in young men is becoming common due to poor diet, consumption of alcohol, smoking, obesity, and less physical activity. (Also read: Erectile dysfunction: First-of-its-kind over-the-counter gel gets FDA approval)

"Erectile dysfunction is the inability to obtain and maintain a strong enough erection for intercourse. Having occasional erection problems isn't usually cause for alarm. If you have ED on a regular basis, it can create stress, impact your self-confidence, and contribute to relationship troubles. Problems obtaining or maintaining an erection can also be an indication of an underlying health condition that requires treatment, as well as a risk factor for heart disease," says Dr Gautam Banga – Reconstructive Urologist and Andrologist, Sci International Hospital.

Erectile dysfunction in young becoming common

"Erectile dysfunction can be a distressing experience, especially if you are young, fit, and healthy. Despite its image as primarily affecting older men, erectile dysfunction (ED) can and frequently does affect younger men. If you're in your twenties and have trouble getting an erection, you're not alone; in fact, many other men are in the same situation. According to a study, one out of every four males seeking therapy for ED is under the age of forty. Worryingly, over half of the males under the age of 40 in the study had severe ED, which meant they were unable to achieve or sustain an erection robust enough for penetrative intercourse," says Dr Rupin Shah – Consultant Andrologist and Micro Surgeon, Lilavati Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai.

Causes of erectile dysfunction

"Brain, hormones, emotions, nerves, muscles, and blood vessels all play a vital role in male sexual desire. Any issue with these can cause erectile dysfunction. Stress and mental health issues can sometimes cause or worsen ED. It can be caused by a mix of physical and psychological factors. A small medical problem, for example, that inhibits your sexual response may generate concern about sustaining an erection. The worry that results can cause or worsen ED," says Dr Shah explaining the possible causes of ED.

Treatment of erectile dysfunction in young

"People suffering with ED, must consult their doctors and should not feel ashamed. For a long time, ED was thought to have supernatural or psychological causes. Some ancient Indian and other cultures believed that ED could be treated with unusual natural treatments such sesame powder, lentils, rice, salt, sugarcane, animal fat, butter, and other unmentionable components! Today, thankfully, we know more about the causes of this condition and have treatments to address it – and now we would like to dispel any stigma still associated with it. For ED, treating an underlying issue might sometimes be enough to reverse ED. Medication or other direct therapies may be required in other circumstances," says Dr Banga.

Diet changes for erectile dysfunction

"Eating a nutrient-dense diet, increasing physical activity, and losing any excess weight may help minimize the problems associated by ED. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption is not only good for your overall health, but it may also help with ED. If you're thinking about using natural therapies like herbs, consult your doctor before trying them. It is also important to communicate with your partner as performance anxiety may also worsen ED," says Dr Vasan Satya Srini – CEO & Medical Director – Ankur Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru and Mangalore.

Drugs and surgery for erectile dysfunction

"Oral phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors are prescription drugs that can help treat ED. These medications are recommended before more invasive treatments are considered. Today, more advanced surgical treatments like the implantation of penile prosthesis are proving to be very effective. Penile implant surgery is a procedure that helps people have and maintain an erection. It involves placing a prosthetic device inside the penis and scrotum. This device helps people achieve an erection and regain sexual function. A penile implant is not noticeable when your penis is flaccid. Your partner won’t be able to tell you’ve had an implant to treat your ED unless you tell them,” adds Dr Vasan.

