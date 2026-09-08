Everyday Explained: Why does your stomach growl when you’re hungry? Here’s what’s really happening

A stomach growling in the middle of a meeting or a quiet lecture hall is one of life's small embarrassments, yet it is also one of the most misunderstood bodily sounds. Many assume it simply means "empty stomach", but the reality involves a rather clever digestive process working exactly as it should. In this edition of HT’s Everyday Explained, we spoke to Dr Anukalp Prakash, director at gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, to find the reason behind this.

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Why does your stomach growl?

“The medical term for this sound is borborygmi. It occurs due to a process called the migrating motor complex, a series of muscular contractions that sweep through the stomach and small intestine roughly every 90 minutes to two hours, regardless of whether food is present,” said Dr Anukalp.

These contractions exist to clear out leftover food particles, bacteria, and gas from the digestive tract, essentially acting as a housekeeping mechanism between meals. When the stomach is empty, there is little to muffle the sound, so the movement of air and fluid through the digestive tract becomes clearly audible.

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These contractions tend to intensify when the stomach has been empty for a while.

Why it feels linked to hunger

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Anukalp, these contractions tend to intensify when the stomach has been empty for a while, which is precisely why growling is so strongly associated with hunger. However, the sound itself is not a direct signal of an empty stomach; it is simply more noticeable during that state. This is an important distinction, as a growling stomach immediately after a meal, or even when not particularly hungry, is entirely normal and not a cause for concern. Clearing the myth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Anukalp, these contractions tend to intensify when the stomach has been empty for a while, which is precisely why growling is so strongly associated with hunger. However, the sound itself is not a direct signal of an empty stomach; it is simply more noticeable during that state. This is an important distinction, as a growling stomach immediately after a meal, or even when not particularly hungry, is entirely normal and not a cause for concern. Clearing the myth {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Anukalp highlighted that a common misconception is that stomach growling only occurs when the body genuinely needs food. In truth, it can happen regardless of hunger, particularly after drinking water, during digestion, or even due to nervousness, as stress hormones can influence gut motility. Another myth is that a silent stomach means poor digestion. Occasional quiet digestion is entirely normal and simply reflects a fuller stomach at that time.

Occasional quiet digestion is entirely normal and simply reflects a fuller stomach at that time.

When to pay attention

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Stomach growling is almost always harmless. However, if it is accompanied by persistent bloating, pain, changes in bowel habits, or unexplained weight loss, it may be worth discussing with a doctor, as these combined symptoms could point to an underlying digestive issue rather than simple hunger. “Ultimately, a growling stomach is less an alarm bell and more a sign that the digestive system is doing precisely what it is designed to do, quietly working even when there is nothing to digest,” explained Dr Anukalp.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.