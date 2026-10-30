Everyday Explained: Why getting up too quickly from a sitting or lying position can leave you feeling dizzy

You get up from your bed or chair, take a few steps and suddenly feel your head spinning or your vision going blurry. While this brief episode of dizziness may seem harmless, it has a physiological cause. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, and Dr Sachin Adukia, senior consultant neurology, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, to understand what happens inside our body when we stand up too quickly.

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​Also read | Everyday Explained: Why some people feel dizzy and nauseous while reading or looking at their phones during a car ride

Why do some people experience sudden dizziness after getting out of bed?

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According to Dr Gopal, dizziness and feeling faint upon standing is not uncommon; however, it is important to remember that these sensations may not necessarily indicate low blood pressure.

This happens because when a person stands up, gravity causes blood to pool in the legs. The body usually responds by constricting the blood vessels and accelerating the heartbeat to keep the blood supply to the brain constant. Failure of this mechanism results in a temporary decline in the flow of blood to the brain, which leads to dizziness or faintness.

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Failure of this mechanism results in a temporary decline in the flow of blood in the brain, which leads to dizziness or faintness.

{{^usCountry}} Dr Adukia highlighted that a brief head rush when getting out of bed or rising from a chair may seem harmless. Often, it is. But when it happens repeatedly, the body may be signalling something that deserves attention. What causes these episodes apart from low blood pressure? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Adukia highlighted that a brief head rush when getting out of bed or rising from a chair may seem harmless. Often, it is. But when it happens repeatedly, the body may be signalling something that deserves attention. What causes these episodes apart from low blood pressure? {{/usCountry}}

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“Dehydration is one possible cause of postural dizziness, especially in hot weather, sweating, fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea,” highlighted Dr Gopal. A lack of fluids reduces blood volume, which is why it's harder to maintain blood pressure when standing up. Anaemia causes the same problem, as low haemoglobin levels reduce the supply of oxygen to the body's tissues. Anaemia can result from vitamin B12 and folic acid deficiencies, and vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the nerves that control balance and sensation.

When should dizziness be a concern?

Dr Gopal highlighted that a short, temporary episode can occur after sudden standing, particularly when one feels dehydrated or sick. Recurring events, long-lasting symptoms, falls or near-syncope are grounds for seeking a medical opinion. Symptom duration and nature play a role in establishing causes; vertigo can point to a vestibular disorder, while feeling light-headed while standing up can indicate a circulatory problem.

How can these episodes be prevented?

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“Individuals should get up slowly from either a lying down position or sitting posture, remain adequately hydrated unless there are medical fluid restrictions, avoid drinking too much alcohol, and eat at regular intervals,” said Dr Gopal. In hot weather, adequate fluid and electrolyte replenishment may be necessary. It would be better if medication dose adjustment is done by a physician rather than discontinuation.

A short, temporary episode can take place following sudden standing, particularly in a situation where one feels dehydrated or sick.

Medical advice is essential when dizziness occurs with chest pain, breathlessness, palpitations, fainting, sudden weakness, speech problems, severe headaches, or an unsteady gait. Frequent dizzy spells must not be disregarded since they can indicate a medical problem and not simply the result of rising suddenly from a seated position.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.