Doctor shares 5 common lifestyle mistakes that may be triggering dizziness and vertigo symptoms

Most people think vertigo only happens to older adults. But today, doctors are increasingly seeing young professionals, students, and even people in their late 20s walking into clinics complaining of dizziness, head heaviness, imbalance, motion sensitivity, and a strange floating sensation — often without realising their erratic lifestyle may be the trigger. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anirban Biswas, principal director, Institute of Neurotology, Pacific OneHealth, shared habits that might be triggering dizziness. Common lifestyle mistakes that may be triggering dizziness and vertigo symptoms. (Unsplash)

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Dr Anirban said, “The contemporary hustle and grind culture adopted by the Gen-X is subtly eroding the body’s balance system.” “Your balance system works 24/7, even when you are sitting still,” explains Dr Biswas.