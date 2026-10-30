Thrissur , The UDF government is working on a new liquor policy that will focus on promoting responsible drinking while balancing social responsibility with the interests of the tourism sector, Excise Minister M Liju said on Friday. UDF govt plans balanced liquor policy focusing on responsible drinking, tourism

Speaking to reporters here, Liju said the government's approach would be different from that of the previous LDF regime and would not be a continuation of its liquor policy.

"The UDF government wants a liquor policy that is different from the one introduced by the LDF government. There will certainly be elements in our policy that are distinct from the previous government's approach," he said.

The government wants to reduce alcohol consumption without adversely affecting the tourism sector, which provides employment and livelihood to many people, he said.

"We want to promote a culture of responsible drinking in Keralam. Reducing alcohol consumption and ensuring that the tourism sector is not weakened are both important. The government will adopt a balanced policy that addresses these concerns," he said.

Liju said the first round of discussions on the new liquor policy had been completed in October and the government intended to announce it in November, as already informed to the Kerala High Court.

Referring to the previous government's Horti Wines policy, he said the decision to permit the sale of such products through bakeries had been taken after amending the relevant rules.

The present government cancelled a licence granted for selling Horti Wines through a bakery as it did not consider it appropriate to allow beverages containing 15 per cent alcohol to be sold through such outlets.

"Even though the concept of Horti Wines may benefit farmers, its distribution should be undertaken with social responsibility. Allowing wine with 15 per cent alcohol content to reach bakeries simply because the rules permit it is not beneficial to society," he said.

Liju said the Excise Department was examining whether licences had been issued by officials, including deputy excise commissioners, by invoking provisions amended during the previous LDF government's tenure in a manner contrary to the present government's policy approach.

"Some licences can be issued at the level of deputy excise commissioners. We have received information suggesting that certain activities may have taken place contrary to the government's policy. These are being examined," he said.

He said the government would take strong action if it found that licences had been granted by using existing rules in violation of its policy.

"The government has a clear position on this. The UDF's liquor policy will not be a continuation of the LDF's policy. It will be distinct and will place emphasis on social responsibility," he added.

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