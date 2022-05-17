Expert on best exercises to manage arthritis pain

Arthritis can make it difficult for people to function, especially during a flare-up episode when joints are stiff and painful and one is too tired to get up and do even basic chores. Suggesting exercise to an arthritis patients may seem counter-intuitive but is can actually work wonders for their physical and mental health. From strengthening muscles around the joints to improving mobility, joint-friendly exercises can do a lot for those suffering from the autoimmune disease. Additionally, exercise is also good for the mental health and can motivate one to carry on. (Also read: What are the early signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis; know from expert)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Exercise or physical activity has been attributed as a prevention mechanism for various chronic and lifestyle problems. These problems can include diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular problems. Arthritis is also one of the problems stemming from a combination of ageing and a sedentary lifestyle. Because of its connection to ageing exercises for arthritis need extra care in management," Vijay Thakkar Fitness Entrepreneur & Functional Medicine Coach said in an interview with HT Digital.

Here are five exercises that you can try to relieve arthritis pain. You can try these exercises starting with mild activity and gradually increase the intensity as you get more comfortable:

1. Walking

Walking is the simplest and easiest exercise to participate in. It is especially helpful for those with knee and back pain. You can start with walking on a flat, even surface and gradually progress to uneven surfaces with inclines and declines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Yoga

Yoga is one of the best methods of stretching exercises. Stretching can help you address joint pain in multiple other areas than the knee and back. You can start with exercises you are comfortable with and gradually increase the intensity of them. Do warm-up before starting the stretching exercises and repeat each exercise two to three times.

3. Pilates

Pilates consists of controlled movements which can improve flexibility and relieve joint pain. This method works on the structural and foundational muscles in your body. Thus, improving your core strength, balance and mobility. Once again you should start with milder exercise and gradually increase the intensity. Consider expert help if you don’t experience improvement or find it difficult to exercise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Cycling

Cycling is a moderate-intensity exercise and is excellent for improving your cardiovascular health. Another aspect of cycling is that you can have a stationary cycle if you feel outdoor cycling is not safe for you. Looking after your cardiovascular health is important, especially if you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

5. Strength Training

Strength training is a combination of moderate to high-intensity exercises which target more than just arthritis symptoms. Strength exercises help build your anaerobic capacity, reduce arthritis pain, help in weight management and offer antioxidative support. Overall strength training can help you avoid the side effects of long hours of inactivity during the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON