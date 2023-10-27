Fabulous at 40: Important lifestyle changes to look and feel your best

Noticing sudden changes in the body can come as a rude shock. The sudden accumulation of belly fat, bloating post lunch, or fatigue after a hectic day, are signs your body is changing and needs some extra self-care and attention. Especially after the age of 40, hormonal changes and inactive lifestyle can make us age faster if appropriate steps are not taken. Binge eating may not suit your digestion anymore, and not moving your body enough can result in aches and pains. However, paying attention to these early signs of ageing and making suitable lifestyle changes can help you delay it, and stay younger and healthier for a long time. (Also read | Belly fat after 40: Tips and tricks to tackle abdominal fat in women)

How to navigate body changes in 40s

Drinking lots of water, cutting down on energy drinks and sugary sodas, moving your body, limiting stress to regulate hormones and metabolism can help you achieve overall wellness after 40.(Freepik)

"As we age, our bodies go through many changes that can be difficult to navigate. In our 40s and beyond, these changes can become more pronounced and challenging to manage. Do you feel like your midnight snacks are sticking around a bit longer? Well, you aren't wrong. As our oestrogen levels decrease, our bodies tend to store more fat, making late-night snacking problematic as we age. I know what you are thinking: "Well that's just great..." The truth is, we can't eat the same as we did in our 20s, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy out favourite treats," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

How can you do that?

Strength training along with cardio, fuelling your body with whole foods instead of processed. Drinking lots of water, cutting down on energy drinks and sugary sodas, moving your body, limiting stress to regulate hormones and metabolism can help you achieve overall wellness after 40.

Simple lifestyle changes post 40

"This decade is all about embracing change, and that includes your nutrition. It's a time when your body's needs evolve, and making smart choices can help you feel and look your best," says Kapoor.

Here's how to navigate this exciting journey:

1. Balanced diet: Focus on a balanced plate with plenty of colourful fruits and veggies, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. This provides the essential nutrients your body craves.

2. Metabolism matters: Your metabolism might slow down, so portion control becomes key. Listen to your body's hunger cues and avoid mindless eating.

3. Hydration: Stay hydrated. Water keeps your skin radiant, your digestion on track, and your energy levels up.

4. Bone health: Pay attention to calcium and Vitamin D for strong bones. Dairy, leafy greens, and sunlight are your friends.

5. Mindful eating: Embrace mindful eating to savour every bite, reducing the risk of overeating and digestive issues.

6. Regular exercise: Combine a healthy diet with regular exercise to maintain muscle mass, boost metabolism, and reduce stress.

7. Self-care: Prioritize self-care; it's not just about what you eat but also how you treat yourself. In your 40s, nourishing your body and soul is a beautiful journey of self-love and wellness.

