Fabulous fenugreek: Control your blood sugar level with this wonder herb

Fenugreek or Methi is a wonder herb found in almost every Indian kitchen. Methi seeds not just serve as a flavouring agent but their benefits extend beyond the taste it brings to our platter. In winters, Methi leaves are abundantly available in India and people love to eat mouth-watering delicacies made out of this slightly bitter but flavourful herb.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The powerful superfood has been used for medicinal purposes from the ancient times to treat many diseases, being the source of many a nutrients such as folic acid, riboflavin, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, Vitamin A, B6, C, K among other things. Methi is believed to have many benefits some of which have been proved by medical studies conducted from time to time.

Methi or fenugreek is quite effective in controlling the blood sugar level of diabetics not dependent on insulin. According to a report by Indian Council of Medical Research, consuming 25-100 gm of fenugreek seeds is effective in keeping the blood sugar levels in check.

ALSO READ: Feeling hungry all the time? Foods to regulate appetite

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Methi helps to improve glucose tolerance in the body. It is high in soluble fibre and helps control blood sugar level by slowing digestion and absorption of carbohydrates.

"Studies have shown that fenugreek can hamper digestion and help lower blood glucose. It is said that it controls blood glucose levels in diabetic people by slowing down the sugar absorption rate within the blood and is completely safe for consumption. Fenugreek seeds are high in soluble fiber that modulates postprandial blood sugar levels by delaying the absorption of sugar within the intestines. They even have an aminoalkanoic acid called 4-hydroxyisleucine that's known to possess anti-diabetic properties insulin secretion as well as insulin sensitivity due to the presence of amino acid. It also contains 2-oxoglutarate molecules which have an insulin-stimulating effect," says Dr Angeli Mishra, Director, Lifeline Laboratory.

Apart from lowering blood sugar fenugreek seeds are also a great source of saponins which help reduce cholesterol.

"There are many ways to incorporate it into your diet, you can have it as a sabzi or add it to your flour as paranthas, soak methi seeds overnight and drink it in the morning, mix it in your tea, etc," says Dr Mishra.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON