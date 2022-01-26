Facing memory issues post Covid? Here's what you need to do

Are you struggling to concentrate on a task, forgetting things, unable to comprehend fully what others are saying post your Covid recovery? You are not alone. Many post Covid patients are reporting memory issues which has left them distressed. Brain fog or cognitive dysfunction is one of the common post Covid symptoms.

While for most people these symptoms do not last for long, some may experience memory issues for months.

Experts say that Covid can impact brain in multiple ways.

"Covid can lead to vascular damage due to low oxygen electrical dysfunction and neurotransmitter imbalance. So we must look to protect the brain from covid induced memory loss, says Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

"If you have memory loss, brain fog, sudden dysfunction in body parts, see your neurologist at the earliest," he adds.

Dr Gupta advises people to get vaccinated as that may prevent against severe covid and thus brain damage.

Check Vit B12 levels

"Check your thyroid and vitamin B12 levels and normalize them. Take a diet which is rich in fruits, salads and milk as antioxidants and nutrients help to preserve the brain function," as per the expert.

Eat well, focus on sleep

"Eat regularly and give attention to your sleep. If there is significant memory loss and brain MRI shows some abnormalities immunotherapy with steroids and IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) may help," adds the doctor.

Manage stress to improve brain function

Covid can impact the brain transmitters significantly and cause anxiety and insomnia which can also lead to disturbance in memory transmitters in brain.

"It can lead to forgetfulness, cognitive dysfunction, lack of attention. So do not overthink about disease, as it consumes brain transmitters. Prioritize important things, treat anxiety, take supplements for weakness to improve the stress induced disturbed brain function," says Dr Gupta.

The expert also advises one to relax and take part in games, recreation, and hobbies that make one happy to rejuvenate brain and protect against stress-induced dysfunction.