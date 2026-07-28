Falling sick every monsoon? Gastroenterologist shares 5 common digestive problems, warning signs and preventive tips

The monsoon season brings several ailments, particularly digestive complaints that can range in severity. This raises the doubt of why digestive problems become more common every monsoon. Dr Manish Kumar Tomar, senior consultant in gastroenterology at Medanta, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle the most common monsoon-related digestive issues, what makes people more vulnerable and the precautions that can help their gut during the rainy season.

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Stating that doctors see a rise in digestive complaints during the monsoon and sharing the reasons behind it, the gastroenterologist elaborated, "Hospitals and clinics see a jump in patients coming in with stomach problems, diarrhoea, vomiting, and food-related infections. The combination of high humidity, contaminated water, and rapid bacterial or fungal growth creates a breeding ground for gastrointestinal troubles. As a result, digestive illnesses spike during this time of year.”

So, the rainy season is responsible for creating several overlapping risks for digestive health. From humidity allowing harmful microorganisms to multiply rapidly to contaminated water increasing infection chances, this is why you see more complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort become more frequent during the monsoon.

What are the most common digestive issues seen during the monsoon?

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Take control of your health by assessing home-cooked meals too, preventing risks of food poisoning.

{{^usCountry}} Digestive problems during the monsoon show up in many ways; some are easily manageable, others require medical attention. Dr Tomar listed the most common digestive issues seen during the rainy season and the symptoms they may cause: Acute gastroenteritis: Often caused by consuming contaminated food or water, leading to diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and fever. Food poisoning: Bacterial contamination of improperly stored or street food can trigger nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration. Typhoid and cholera: These water-borne infections become more common when drinking water sources are contaminated during heavy rains. Acidity and indigestion: Changes in eating habits, frequent consumption of fried snacks, and reduced physical activity can contribute to bloating, heartburn, and indigestion. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) flare-ups: Individuals with pre-existing digestive disorders may experience worsening symptoms due to dietary changes and infections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digestive problems during the monsoon show up in many ways; some are easily manageable, others require medical attention. Dr Tomar listed the most common digestive issues seen during the rainy season and the symptoms they may cause: Acute gastroenteritis: Often caused by consuming contaminated food or water, leading to diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and fever. Food poisoning: Bacterial contamination of improperly stored or street food can trigger nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration. Typhoid and cholera: These water-borne infections become more common when drinking water sources are contaminated during heavy rains. Acidity and indigestion: Changes in eating habits, frequent consumption of fried snacks, and reduced physical activity can contribute to bloating, heartburn, and indigestion. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) flare-ups: Individuals with pre-existing digestive disorders may experience worsening symptoms due to dietary changes and infections. {{/usCountry}}

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There are many reasons why people are susceptible to digestive ailments in the monsoon. The gastroenterologist shared that there are multiple factors at play here. He said, “Flooding and waterlogging can contaminate the groundwater which people drink. Humid weather also accelerates food spoilage. And if people don't wash their hands properly, or if they eat food that's not cooked or prepared cleanly, they're more likely to get infected.”

How to keep yourself healthy during rainy season?

Exercising precaution is essential at all times in the monsoon. Dr Tomar suggested these measures:

Drink only filtered, boiled, or purified water. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption. Prefer freshly cooked, hot meals over stored or reheated food. Avoid cut fruits, uncovered foods, and unhygienic street food. Maintain proper hand hygiene, especially before eating. Limit excessive intake of oily, spicy, and fried foods. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and consider adding probiotics like curd to your diet if it agrees with you.

When should you visit a doctor?

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Seek medical attention if you observe certain symptoms. Here are a few underlined by the expert:

Persistent diarrhoea

Vomiting

Repetitive fever

Blood in stools

Dehydration

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.