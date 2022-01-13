Farhan Akhtar's fitness journey for Toofan is our workout inspo

Farhan Akhtar celebrated his birthday a few days back. The actor was showered with a whole lot of love and wishes on his birthday from his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry. While some chose to share glimpses of his personal life on Instagram and wrote warm wishes for the actor, some chose to share anecdotes from his professional journey as an actor and a filmmaker.

Farhan's last film Toofan released in 2021 where he played the character of a national level boxer. Zubin Soni, filmmaker and photographer, who worked with Farhan in the film, shared a short video of his fitness journey and wishes the actor. Farhan's transformation from an actor to a boxer for the character in Toofan is an inspiring journey. Zubin documented the transformation through his lens and compiled the journey into a short video. In the video, Farhan can be seen working out in beast mode and getting into the character. Dressed in his boxing shorts, Farhan can be seen practising his punches on a boxing pillow fixed to the wall. In the later part of the video, Farhan can be seen working out in animal flow with battle ropes.

With the video, Zubin also shared the dedication and the focus that the actor has for the character that he plays. "While working for Toofan, learnt so much just by being around you and I find myself lucky to get that opportunity to capture your most insane fitness transformation. The hard work you put in the character of a film is remarkable. You just not only play that role, you become that character of the film," read an excerpt of his post. Farhan reshared the video on his Instagram stories and thanked him.

Boxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the cardiovascular health of the body and also helps in enhancing the stamina and endurance. It also helps in developing physical strength, muscle mass and confidence.