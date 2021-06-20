Father's Day 2021: Tisca Chopra and dad bond over Yoga’s Padmasana, Bhujangasana

This Sunday, people across the world are celebrating the eternal relationship between them and their dads as it is Father’s Day 2021 and in honour of the paternal bond that she shares with her “hero”, Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her meditative Yoga session with her dad where the two were seen bonding over exercises. Indian fathers may be more worried about their child's future than their own health by Tisca made sure that she and her dad raise the bar of father-daughter fitness goals this Father’s Day as they performed Yoga’s Padmasana, Bhujangasana, and other exercises together for a healthier lifestyle.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video which gave fans a sneak-peek into a not so rigorous workout but training session with her dad early morning. Bent over a Yoga mat each, the duo was seen performing Balasana or the child pose as the video opened.

This was followed by Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or the bridge pose where they monitored each other individually before moving onto Bhujangasana or the cobra pose where Tisca was seen correcting her postures as per her dad’s suggestions. They ended their session by sitting cross-legged for Padmasana or the lotus pose.

“They say choose your heroes carefully .. for you will become like them .. what luck I found mine right at home (sic),” Tisca wrote in the caption. She added, “#PrincipalArora #AroraSir #TheOldFox & host of other names his over 3 lakh students fondly call him .. I am his first born and most like him in nature .. (sic).”

Gushing about her dad, Tisca shared, “Almost everything about dad is something I can only aspire to .. discipline, intelligence and grasp, integrity, authenticity, focus and hard work .. he is a Math wiz, a scrabble champ, an author of books but most importantly - in a world where one can’t depend on much, he is the most dependable person I know .. So happy to be your little girl forever dada.. #happyfathersday #fathersday #dad #dada #lafamilia #family (sic).”

Balasana benefits: This beginner’s Yoga pose not only helps to reduce stress and anxiety by helps releasing the tension in the chest, back and shoulders but also helps if you have a bout of dizziness or fatigue during the day or during your workout. It can help relieve back pain as it is a gentle stretch for the back, hips, thighs and ankles.

Setubhandhasana benefits: This variation also known as the Bridge pose stretches the chest, neck and spine. It not only strengthens the back, buttock and hamstrings but also increases blood circulation, alleviates stress and calms the brain.

Bhujangasana benefits: The reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body.

Padmasana benefits: This pose helps promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, half lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

