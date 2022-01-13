Fed up of body acne? Watch out for these causes, check out its health treatments

Acne, discoloration or accelerated aging are all results of toxins that are not cleared from the body and often get deposited in adipose fat tissue and in the skin. Talking about acne, it is one of the predominant chronic skin diseases in the world that create changes not only in the entire body but also in the environment of the skin and can lead to a pH imbalance, inflammation, differences in circulation or excessive production of oil (sebum).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the face is a common site for acne, our back, chest and shoulders can also be affected since they too have oil-secreting glands or hair follicles. According to England's National Health Service, back acne affects more than half of people with acne.

Bacne, or as the back acne is sometimes referred, can be particularly troublesome while the severity of the condition can vary with specific lifestyle choices. Fed up of body acne? Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala spills the beans on the causes and treatment of body acne, after expert consultation, and we are taking notes.

Taking to her social media handle, Yasmin shared a dramatic video where she can be seen monitoring a trainee at her Pilates studio while he performed standing cable row. Midway into the grind, the guy takes off his jacket which highlights the acne on his shoulders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That is when Yasmin's friend and dermatologist, Dr Jaishree Sharad, joins her to share the causes and cures of body acne. “Yes, yes, of cause there are a lot more but these are the most common one’s, ” Yasmin revealed in the caption.

Causes of body acne:

1. Genetic

2. Hormonal imbalances

3. Oil massage

4. Sweat during workouts or in the heat

5. Protein supplements and anabolic steroids

Treatments of body acne:

1. Avoid oil massage

2. Shower immediately post workout

3. Avoid wearing sweaty clothes

4. Reduce protein as casein intake

5. Take medicine prescribed by the dermatologist