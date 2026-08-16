Feeling bloated, tired, or foggy despite eating well? Gut health expert Dr Debojyoti Dhar breaks down what body signals

Most people wait for something serious before they start paying attention to their health. It could be a diagnosis, a bad test result, or pain that will not go away. But in almost every case, the body started communicating much earlier. The signals were just quieter and easier to ignore. A stomach that feels off after most meals. Energy that never quite arrives even after a full night's rest. A mind that feels slower than usual. These get written off as stress, or getting older, or just having a lot going on. Fair enough, sometimes that is all it is. But when these things keep happening despite eating well, they stop being background noise. They become a pattern worth understanding.

Bloating is telling you something beyond the food

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Most people's first move when bloating strikes is to cut something out. “Quick fixes are tempting, like cutting another food or adding another supplement while pushing through with caffeine,” Gut health expert Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director, Leucine Rich Bio (BugSpeaks), tells Health Shots. Sometimes those things help in the short term. Still, persistent bloating, tiredness, and foggy thinking require genuine curiosity, not mere management.

Trillions of gut microbes break down complex carbohydrates and fibers that human digestive enzymes cannot digest on their own. That process naturally produces gas and metabolites. “The trouble starts when the microbial balance shifts; certain species take over while others drop off,” says the gut health expert. The fermentation pattern changes too, and foods that never caused a problem suddenly do.

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This explains something most people find baffling. Two people eat the same meal. One feels fine, but the other spends the afternoon uncomfortable, same food yet completely different biology underneath. “While emerging research links gut microbes to these symptoms in some people, the connections are often associative,” says Dr Dhar. Many other medical and lifestyle factors may also be considered.

Fatigue that sleep does not fix

If you feel tired despite getting enough sleep, it may be time to take a closer look at your gut. Nutrient absorption, gut barrier permeability, and the body's interaction with the immune system happen in the gut. “If something goes wrong in these processes, inflammation can develop,” says the expert. It may be low-level and not detected by a conventional blood test. Nevertheless, it may contribute to reduced energy in some individuals, regardless of how much good sleep one gets.

The gut and brain communicate constantly

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{{^usCountry}} Gastrointestinal bacteria synthesize substances that enter immune and metabolic signaling pathways related to the nervous system. “When there is a disruption in that communication, some people experience mental fogginess in addition to digestive issues. There are other reasons for fatigue, too,” says the expert. Hormonal imbalances, poor sleep, psychological factors, and certain diseases play a role as well. However, ignoring the gut without investigating it is a missed opportunity. Eating well means different things in different bodies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gastrointestinal bacteria synthesize substances that enter immune and metabolic signaling pathways related to the nervous system. “When there is a disruption in that communication, some people experience mental fogginess in addition to digestive issues. There are other reasons for fatigue, too,” says the expert. Hormonal imbalances, poor sleep, psychological factors, and certain diseases play a role as well. However, ignoring the gut without investigating it is a missed opportunity. Eating well means different things in different bodies {{/usCountry}}

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This might be the most critical shift in the field of nutrition right now. No single diet will have the same effect on every individual. Two individuals might follow the same diet plan with utmost dedication, but they will get totally different results.

“It all depends on the makeup of their microbiome, genetic predispositions, stress levels, sleep patterns, medications taken, and overall metabolism,” says the doctor.

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One will flourish, but the other does everything right and still feels off. That is not failure; it is individual biology. The body speaks well before illness even arises; we need to recognize it and ask better questions rather than rely on quick fixes.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)