Do you feel tired and struggle to get up in the morning? Neuroscientist shares 3 ways to improve energy levels

Typically, we are supposed to feel energised after waking up. However, there are days when you feel more tired than usual in the morning. So, if you are looking for easy ways to improve your morning energy and not feel tired, we have some hacks for you to follow. Check out the three ways to improve your energy levels in the morning.

In a video - titled ‘Improving morning energy’ - shared by Dr Nas, a neuroscientist who goes by @drnasneuro on Instagram, the health content creator suggested three things you can do to feel better in the morning. Dr Nas stitched a video of an Instagram user's video titled ‘My morning routine includes 25 minutes of me sitting on my bed and thinking of how tired I am’, and said, “We all know that feeling, but you can change this by focusing on these three things.”

3 things to do to improve your morning energy

Here are the three hacks the neuroscientist suggested:

1. Prioritise sleep

Per Dr Nas, in order to improve your morning energy, first and foremost, you need to prioritise your sleep. “Many of us aren't getting the 7 to 9 hours of sleep we need each night, which can massively impact our mood, energy levels, and concentration for the next day,” he pointed out.

He added that we need to think of sleep as an opportunity to get ‘free therapy’ for your brain. Per the neuroscientist, it helps restore your thinking skills by cleaning up harmful material in your brain and replenishes key neurotransmitters like dopamine which play a huge role in your motivation and concentration.

2. Stay more active the day before

To have a better sleep and wake up refreshed the next day, you need to stay more active the day before. It could include walking, running, cycling, hitting the gym, or doing whatever else you want to do to move more. Why? Per Dr Nas, people who are more active seem to wake up feeling more alert.

“That's not a surprise, though, since exercise boosts the brain protein called BDNF (Brain-derived neurotrophic factor), which is crucially important in neuroplasticity learning and memory. So, more movement today will cause better brain function tomorrow,” he added.

3. No sugar in breakfast

Next, he suggested that people should aim for a breakfast with some complex carbs in it while avoiding a high-sugar breakfast since it can make you feel sluggish. “You want to prioritise whole grains, oats or fruits over refined sugars to start your day strong,” he said.

In the end, Dr Nas pointed out that the beauty of these hacks is that each of these three things has an independent effect on improving our energy levels. So, implement any of them and see how you feel.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.