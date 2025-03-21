Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fitness trainer says ‘lose 6 kg fat faster without even running’ with this cardio hack: ‘It’s all you need to do’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 21, 2025 04:34 PM IST

A fitness trainer shared a cardio hack that can help you lose 6 kg fat faster without even running. It includes incline walking on the treadmill. 

When you are on your fat loss journey, cardio and strength training become an essential part of your workout routine. Strength training involves lifting weights at the gym to tone up your muscles; cardio generally includes HIIT workouts or, most commonly, running. But what if you could lose your fat without running?

This fitness trainer's hack will help you lose 6 kg fat faster.
This fitness trainer's hack will help you lose 6 kg fat faster.

Also Read | Do you gulp down your food? Doctor shares importance of 'eating slowly' and how it impacts your gut health

In a video shared on Instagram on March 12, fitness trainer and influencer JosiahPhysique, posted a cardio trick that can help you lose 6 kg fat faster without even running. The hack is a treadmill regimen you need to do when you hit the gym. He posted the clip and wrote, “This is a 25 min Treadmill cardio trick; it’s all you need to do.”

The 25-minute treadmill cardio hack to lose fat

According to Josiah, all you need to do is work out on the treadmill for 25 minutes by following the recommended routine, and you will be able to lose fat (about 6 kg) faster. The fitness influencer divided the plan into 5 five-minute intervals, in which he suggested the incline and speed setup you need to follow. Here's the routine he suggested:

1. Time: 1-5 minutes

Incline -5

Speed - 3.

2. Time: 6-10 minutes

Incline - 8

Speed - 3.8

3. Time: 10-15 minutes

Incline - 11

Speed - 4

4. Time: 15-20 minutes

Incline - 9

Speed - 3

5. Time: 21-25 minutes

Incline - 12

Speed - 4

Why incline walk?

According to Josiah, for every incline gradient on the treadmill, your body has to expend, on average, 4 percent more energy. “[This] boosts the caloric burn significantly. Walking on an incline will place you into a heart rate zone where the body can utilise fats for energy most effectively,” he explained. Additionally, incline walking enhances endurance, strengthens muscles, and improves heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On