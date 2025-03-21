Fitness trainer says ‘lose 6 kg fat faster without even running’ with this cardio hack: ‘It’s all you need to do’

When you are on your fat loss journey, cardio and strength training become an essential part of your workout routine. Strength training involves lifting weights at the gym to tone up your muscles; cardio generally includes HIIT workouts or, most commonly, running. But what if you could lose your fat without running? This fitness trainer's hack will help you lose 6 kg fat faster.

Also Read | Do you gulp down your food? Doctor shares importance of 'eating slowly' and how it impacts your gut health

In a video shared on Instagram on March 12, fitness trainer and influencer JosiahPhysique, posted a cardio trick that can help you lose 6 kg fat faster without even running. The hack is a treadmill regimen you need to do when you hit the gym. He posted the clip and wrote, “This is a 25 min Treadmill cardio trick; it’s all you need to do.”

The 25-minute treadmill cardio hack to lose fat

According to Josiah, all you need to do is work out on the treadmill for 25 minutes by following the recommended routine, and you will be able to lose fat (about 6 kg) faster. The fitness influencer divided the plan into 5 five-minute intervals, in which he suggested the incline and speed setup you need to follow. Here's the routine he suggested:

1. Time: 1-5 minutes

Incline -5

Speed - 3.

2. Time: 6-10 minutes

Incline - 8

Speed - 3.8

3. Time: 10-15 minutes

Incline - 11

Speed - 4

4. Time: 15-20 minutes

Incline - 9

Speed - 3

5. Time: 21-25 minutes

Incline - 12

Speed - 4

Why incline walk?

According to Josiah, for every incline gradient on the treadmill, your body has to expend, on average, 4 percent more energy. “[This] boosts the caloric burn significantly. Walking on an incline will place you into a heart rate zone where the body can utilise fats for energy most effectively,” he explained. Additionally, incline walking enhances endurance, strengthens muscles, and improves heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.