Women's Day 2025: Many daughters are now running family businesses instead of sons, changing old traditions

International Women's Day 2025: The era when family businesses were solely passed down to sons is long behind us. Today, more and more daughters are stepping into leadership roles. Across industries, women are leading family enterprises with a blend of tradition and transformation, bringing fresh vision, bold strategies, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Also read | Women's Day 2025: When is International Women's Day? Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know Women are challenging traditional notions of male dominance in family businesses. (Representative picture: Freepik)

More daughters taking reins of family businesses

Yukti Nagpal, director of Gulshan Group, is one of them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yukti said, “At Gulshan Group, leadership isn’t inherited — it is earned. It demands dedication, foresight, and the ability to drive impact while upholding a legacy of excellence. For me, stepping into the business was never about entitlement. My father encouraged, empowered, and supported me, but leadership had to be cultivated through experience, perseverance, and an in-depth understanding of the industry’s complexities.”

But was it easy? Yukti said, “I had to earn trust — across stakeholders, teams, and peers — not by demanding a seat at the table but by proving my capability to elevate our business. Leadership meant challenging conventions, embracing innovation, and expanding our horizons while staying rooted in the core values that define us.”

According to her, it was about striking the perfect balance between preserving a legacy and shaping a future beyond expectations. For the next generation of women preparing to lead their family businesses, Yukti's message is simple: “Success is not about stepping into a role — it’s about owning it. Commit fully, immerse yourself in every aspect of the business, and create a legacy that reflects your unique strengths. True leadership is not defined by gender but by the impact we leave behind. Because behind every successful man, there is a strong woman. And behind every successful woman, there is a formidable army of men who believe in her vision.”

Breaking traditional norms and stereotypes

More and more daughters are now running family businesses instead of sons, challenging norms and changing old traditions. Does this make some men feel unsure or left out? Dr Preeti Singh, senior consultant, clinical psychology and CMO, Lissun, said it is heartening to see the increasing number of daughters taking the helm of family businesses, but it also brings to light the imbalance that emerges due to 'the deeply rooted influence of patriarchy and the need for dominance and control often internalised by men due to societal conditioning'.

She said, “From a young age, men are conditioned to equate their worth with authority, decision-making power, and the ability to provide and protect. This conditioning creates an intrinsic belief that their perspective holds greater validity — not just in professional spaces but also in personal and familial contexts.”

She added, “This process of unlearning and evolving helps men develop self-awareness and emotional maturity, enriching their relationships both within the family and beyond. It creates space for more balanced and collaborative dynamics, where leadership is defined by capability and vision rather than gender. In the end, supporting women’s leadership doesn’t just strengthen businesses — it also fosters individual transformation and collective progress, paving the way for a more inclusive and evolved future.”

Stepping into a leadership role as a daughter-in-law

Dr Sheetal Jindal, senior consultant at Jindal IVF Chandigarh further told HT Lifestyle that if we assume that a son will always be the natural successor in a family business, we are holding onto a deeply patriarchal mindset that has long dominated leadership roles. However, times are changing, and women are showing time and again that they are equally capable of driving successful enterprises, according to her.

She said, “When I stepped into a leadership role at Jindal IVF, it wasn’t as a son or even a biological daughter, but as a daughter-in-law — someone often overlooked in succession conversations. My in-laws placed immense love, trust, and respect in me, seeing my capabilities and vision rather than limiting me to traditional familial roles. This trust has allowed me to challenge gender biases in leadership and contribute to a field that empowers women and families.”

Dr Jindal added that she has been fortunate to bring specialised knowledge to Jindal IVF. “Through my work, particularly overseeing the genetics program, I’ve not only advanced reproductive healthcare but also fostered a compassionate, patient-centric environment that empowers women to take control of their reproductive health and futures,” she said.

Going forward, Dr Jindal wants to inspire other women, especially those in similar positions, to believe in their capacity to lead, innovate, and succeed, no matter the societal pressures they may face. She said, “For me, leadership is not defined by titles or lineage; it’s defined by passion, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in one’s potential to make a difference.”

What to do to adapt and cope better

Dr Preeti Singh suggested understanding this change and reactions to it 'from a lens of intergenerational trauma as generations before us have had women in a very specific role', which now gets challenged, and ‘can lead to self-doubt’.

She said, “To begin with, make sure you recognise these trauma responses and not act on them. Identify your feelings of guilt and make sure not to have a self-critical tone while talking to yourself; be on your side with a comforting and compassionate tone. Build a rock-solid ecosystem that will support you in times of vulnerability and who can applaud and appreciate your success equally.”

She added that seeking help, whether professional or personal, is not a sign of weakness – go all out to delegate where possible. Also take care of your health. “Make sure not to slacken on your micro and macronutrients, hydration, some form of core exercises, sleep, and engagement in things that can give you joy. It should be absolutely okay to look for a professional mental health expert if we are finding it overwhelming to navigate in the new role of leadership, constantly struggling with sleep disturbances,” Dr Singh concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.