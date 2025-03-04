Women's Day 2025: When is International Women's Day? Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

Women's Day 2025: International Women's Day is celebrated annually worldwide. The day recognizes women's contributions in various fields, raises awareness around gender equality, and promotes empowerment and pay parity. It also highlights women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements while advocating for their rights around the globe. Women's Day 2025: Know the date, theme, history, significance and more. (Freepik)

If you are celebrating Women's Day or have a woman in your life who holds a special place, you should know the significance of this day along with the date, theme and more.

Women's Day 2025 Date: When is International Women's Day?

Women's Day falls on March 8 every year. In 2025, it will be celebrated on Saturday. This year is extra special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action - the most progressive and widely endorsed blueprint for women’s and girls’ rights worldwide.

The declaration transformed the women’s rights agenda regarding legal protection, access to services, youth engagement, and change in social norms, stereotypes and ideas stuck in the past.

Women's Day 2025: Theme

In 2025, the theme for International Women's Day is For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment. This year's theme calls for action to unlock equal rights, power, and opportunities for women and a feminist future where everyone is treated equally. As per the United Nations, central to this vision is empowering the next generation—youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls—as catalysts for lasting change.

Women's Day 2025: History and significance

The origins of Women's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when labour movements protested against poor working conditions amid rapid industrialisation. Meanwhile, National Women's Day was established in the United States in 1909. In 1910, Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of International Women’s Day, after which the first celebrations were held in multiple countries in 1911.

It started being celebrated on March 8 as International Women's Day after Russian women went on strike in 1917. Lastly, the United Nations formally recognised International Women’s Day in 1975, further cementing its global significance.

International Women's Day ensures global solidarity among women from diverse backgrounds, encouraging discussions on policies and social norms that impact their lives.