Feeling distressed after over-eating? Here's the right way to recover from a binge episode

Do you curse yourself every time you 'hit the binge button' and not able to stop yourself from taking one helping after the other before you feel completely bloated and ill at ease? The aftermath of binge eating can be tough to handle especially when you are entrapped in the spiral of guilt, shame and negative thoughts. Eating too much isn't just giving in to those cravings, it's losing control and at times done to cope with stress or a low phase in life. However, the more you eat, the more you want to eat, and this can result in an endless vicious cycle. The low you experience after a binge-eating must be tackled with care and the mental dialogue has to be carefully crafted so that one is mindful the next time it happens. (Also read: Nutritionist shares tips on how to stop binge eating)

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor shares effective ways to recover from a binge episode.(AFP)

Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor shares effective ways to recover from a binge episode in her recent Instagram post. The nutrition expert says the aftermath of a binge can vary from person to person, but some every one may share some common experiences. She lists them out:

WHAT PEOPLE USUALLY FEEL AFTER BINGE-EATING

Physical discomfort: Overeating can lead to feelings of bloating, stomach discomfort, or indigestion. You may feel physically sluggish or experience changes in bowel movements.

Emotional distress: Binge eating often brings about feelings of guilt, shame, or disappointment. Negative emotions may arise due to a perceived loss of control or a deviation from one's desired eating habits.

Mental impact: The aftermath of a binge can have a psychological impact, leading to negative thoughts about body image, self-esteem, or food-related anxieties. It may contribute to a cycle of restrictive eating or further unhealthy behaviours.

Fatigue and energy fluctuations: Consuming a large amount of food can cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, leading to feelings of fatigue or low energy levels.

Desire for compensation: Some individuals may feel compelled to compensate for the binge by engaging in restrictive eating, excessive exercise, or other behaviours perceived as 'making up' for the overindulgence.

Kapoor says it's important to approach the aftermath of a binge with self-compassion and a focus on overall well-being.

"Implementing strategies such as practicing mindful eating, seeking support from professionals, engaging in self-care activities, and maintaining a balanced and nourishing diet can help in recovering from a binge episode and cultivating a healthier relationship with food," says the nutritionist.

HOW TO RECOVER FROM BINGE-EATING

- Take a few big deep breaths

- If you can, change into some comfortable clothes

- Spend a few minutes after the binge to think about what triggered it

- If you identify the trigger, write it down next to the date and time

- Remind yourself that bingeing isn't failing, you are recovering. Every binge is a chance to learn. Say it loud if it helps.

- Instead of telling yourself 'this is my last binge', try to aim for less frequent binge times or lower quantities.