Feeling exhausted despite rest? Experts explain how burnout affects your brain and body

Burnout can feel like relentless exhaustion that seems to stretch on for days, regardless of the restorative measures you take. Unlike ordinary tiredness, which may ease after a good night's sleep or a relaxing weekend, this one is harder to recover from and feels heavy and more persistent.ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

Know how to leave the viscious cycle of burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But the thing with burnout is that it often exists quietly in the background as you go about your day and work. You may be barely scraping by, but still managing to meet deadlines, attend meetings and show up. But for how long? When left unattended for too long, burnout can begin to affect the brain, body and emotional resilience in severe ways.

Let's hear from experts on what burnout does to your health and what practical measures can be taken to alleviate it.

What happens if you ignore burnout?

Brain fog is common when one is experiencing burnout. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} Even if you are pushing through, despite being irritable and generally lacking motivation, ignoring burnout for too long can affect how you think, feel, sleep, work and respond to stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if you are pushing through, despite being irritable and generally lacking motivation, ignoring burnout for too long can affect how you think, feel, sleep, work and respond to stress. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant- Neurosurgery at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, warned that burnout can actually change how the brain and body function. He believed that enduring fatigue is not a solution, and assuming one can simply push through it is a ‘gross underestimation’ of what is actually unfolding in the body during chronic burnout. Mental effects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, director and senior consultant- Neurosurgery at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, warned that burnout can actually change how the brain and body function. He believed that enduring fatigue is not a solution, and assuming one can simply push through it is a ‘gross underestimation’ of what is actually unfolding in the body during chronic burnout. Mental effects {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Chronic stress slows down one's thinking ability, causing persistent executive and cognitive deficits, slower decision-making, and problems finding words,” the neurologist said, describing how burnout can lead to brain fog.This means even the tasks that once felt easy or intellectually stimulating may begin to feel overwhelming. More alarmingly, these cognitive difficulties may not go away once the emotional source of burnout is addressed. Dr Bhagat expressed concern about how they persist, indicating how chronic burnout can adversely affect neurological function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Chronic stress slows down one's thinking ability, causing persistent executive and cognitive deficits, slower decision-making, and problems finding words,” the neurologist said, describing how burnout can lead to brain fog.This means even the tasks that once felt easy or intellectually stimulating may begin to feel overwhelming. More alarmingly, these cognitive difficulties may not go away once the emotional source of burnout is addressed. Dr Bhagat expressed concern about how they persist, indicating how chronic burnout can adversely affect neurological function. {{/usCountry}}

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Emotionally, too, burnout can weaken emotional control. Dr Bhagat shared that a person many become more irritable, anxious and socially isolated.

“When it is not addressed clinically, they become reliably worse to the point of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and/or substance dependency for the purpose of managing the dysregulations,” he reminded us about the long-term ramifications.

Physiological stress

On the physiological side, too, the body can experience serious effects.

The neurologist described,“Persistent stress results in the disruption of the body's neuroendocrine systems, affecting the body's hormonal system that regulates sleep, energy metabolism, and appetite. This chronic activation of the stress response causes systemic inflammation in the cells, which is already known to be an important contributing factor to type 2 diabetes and hypertension.”

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It is important to seek help early, as the longer the cycle of burnout continues, the harder recovery can become. Recognising the problem early, setting firm boundaries, prioritising sleep and exercising regularly and seeking professional help when needed are critical.

Burnout begins in workplaces. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Why burnout prevention begins at work

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Since much of one's waking hours are spent at work, a stressful workplace can act as fuel for burnout. Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India, said workplaces often see cases of burnout, and the problem worsens when it is ignored.

“We observe across workplaces that leaders sometimes wait far too long to act on those signals, eventually bearing the cost of late action or inaction,” he said.

It goes on to show that team leads and managers need to take the initiative to provide support. Singh also stressed that employee well-being should be treated as a business priority, with encouragement around maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“Managers must be equipped to identify early signs of burnout and ensure that the right support is available at hand through the right forums. They must engage in more conversations on daily work limits and boundaries,” he added. “Talking openly about personal limits is one of the most underutilised tools to set boundaries.”

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Burnout can directly weigh down productivity. Singh further asserted that fatigue and burnout among employees are also organisational costs, as they affect both individuals and organisations, carrying financial implications. He shed light on the problems of lower productivity and disengagement.

“Employees with low burnout are about twice as likely to stay long-term, put in extra effort, or remain engaged at work. To address these needs, organisations and leaders need to treat employee well-being as a business priority by integrating workload checks, manager accountability, leadership behaviour, and wellness metrics,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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