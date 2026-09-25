Feeling low after childbirth? Doctor shares how to know if it is postpartum depression

During pregnancy, the body undergoes many changes as it adapts to support the growing baby. Childbirth brings another major transition, and the weeks that follow can be demanding, both physically and emotionally. Many new mothers experience mood changes during this time, including sadness, anxiety, or tearfulness. But when do these feelings surpass the regular ‘baby blues’ and may signal ‘postpartum depression’?ALSO READ: Pregnancy skin changes: Dermatologist shares 7 common signs that usually fade and 3 that need medical attention

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Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, consultant gynaecologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, described how to tell the difference. She said the baby blues actually pass after a short time, while postpartum depression is more persistent and requires support.

What are the baby blues?

Feeling sad after childbirth does not always indicate postpartum depression. As Dr Chauhan revealed, the ‘baby blues’ are common and usually ease with time.

She shared, “Women might feel sad or helpless; they might cry a lot. They might feel a little anxious. This can happen because of changes in their body, because they are tired, and because taking care of a baby is hard. Most of the time, these feelings are not too bad. They go away slowly.”

When could it be postpartum depression?

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{{^usCountry}} The main difference is whether the feelings worsen or persist rather than gradually easing. “Postpartum depression is when these feelings get worse or last longer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main difference is whether the feelings worsen or persist rather than gradually easing. “Postpartum depression is when these feelings get worse or last longer.” {{/usCountry}}

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She also added that it can make everyday activities, such as eating and maintaining personal hygiene, difficult, alongside the demands of caring for a baby.

Pospartum depression is often missed because the focus is on the baby.

Much of the attention after childbirth is understandably focused on the baby; family and friends should also check in on the mother and notice if she is struggling. Dr Chauhan emphasised that postpartum depression can be treated with therapy. "It is very important to remember that postpartum depression is not the mother's fault. She should not feel ashamed or embarrassed,” she said.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.