Feeling sore after workouts? Fitness expert explains what your recovery routine may be missing

As more people become health-conscious, workouts have become an integral part of daily life, whether it is actively participating in running clubs and cycling groups, going to gym sessions, or simply clocking in daily step goals. But while people are training more consistently, recovery is still an afterthought. Your recovery and training should be in tandem, with both getting equal attention.ALSO READ: Can fitness supplements harm your liver? Gastroenterologist shares 3 common mistakes to avoid

Find out what supports your recovery the best. (Adobe Stock)

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This is why closer attention needs to be paid to what the body needs after a workout, including hydration, electrolytes and supplements that may support recovery. After an intense workout, many may experience cramps or wake up sore the next day and ignore them as normal fitness pain. However, it may also signal inadequate recovery.

For a better understanding of the mistakes many people may make, HT Lifestyle spoke to Kush Malhotra, certified fitness expert at Man Matters, who explained which supplements can support recovery and what they mean for active people.

There is one such ingredient which is ‘misunderstood’, and even the fitness expert agreed that many still associate this ingredient only with bodybuilding or muscle gain, when in reality, the role is not limited to gym-heavy fitness routines. This ingredient is creatine.

Creatine:

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{{^usCountry}} Kush revealed that creatine can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle, irrespective of the sport or activity they engage in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kush revealed that creatine can benefit anyone with an active lifestyle, irrespective of the sport or activity they engage in. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “It helps muscles produce energy more efficiently during high-intensity activity, whether it is running, cycling, strength training, or sports.” Moreover, he also remarked that creatine may help to reduce muscle fatigue and soreness, allowing the body to recover faster between workouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “It helps muscles produce energy more efficiently during high-intensity activity, whether it is running, cycling, strength training, or sports.” Moreover, he also remarked that creatine may help to reduce muscle fatigue and soreness, allowing the body to recover faster between workouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But even if creatine does support recovery, it cannot work in isolation, especially in Indian weather, the fitness expert emphasised hydration is also important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But even if creatine does support recovery, it cannot work in isolation, especially in Indian weather, the fitness expert emphasised hydration is also important. {{/usCountry}}

Irrespective of the type of exercise, creatine with electrolytes helps in better recovery. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Hydration with electrolytes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hydration with electrolytes {{/usCountry}}

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In Indian weather, you are constantly sweating, which results in loss of large amounts of sodium, potassium and magnesium through sweat. Kush believed that these electrolytes are essential for muscle function, hydration balance and recovery. Without proper replenishment, many people may experience cramps, fatigue and slower recovery even after regular training.

So, post-workout recovery is not solely about drinking water or taking creatine as a supplement. One needs to look at the combination of creatine and electrolytes, as both support different aspects of recovery.

Creatine with electrolytes mix

Kush recommended, “A balanced formulation containing 3g creatine monohydrate along with key electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium can help support energy production, hydration, endurance, and post-workout recovery together.”

According to him, this combination is effective because creatine absorption also depends on proper hydration and sodium balance within the body.

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So, look for creatine with electrolytes, especially sodium, potassium and magnesium.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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