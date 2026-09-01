Feeling stiff and tired after long workday? Try these 3 simple yoga poses

Busy working professionals have hectic schedules as they move from one task to another, constantly juggling meetings, meeting deadlines, and responding to multiple calls. Now, with such hectic and packed schedules, physical and mental well-being can easily take a back seat.ALSO READ: Can yoga replace your workout? Fitness expert shares when it is enough and when it is not

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But staying active does not mean you need an hour-long workout. Even a few minutes of conscious movement through yoga and breathing exercises can help you feel better while reducing workday fatigue and stiffness.

Dr Mickey Mehta, holistic health expert, shared with us three simple yoga practices that busy professionals can fit into short breaks. He believed yoga aided in managing your energy levels: “Yoga is not merely about building physical strength but awakening urja, or life energy, to help the body and mind feel more balanced, energised and centred.”

Here are three simple yoga practices he recommended that can be done in just a few minutes during the workday:

1. Bhujangasana

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Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) is excellent for relieving tension in the abdominal area and promoting overall balance and harmony in the body.

{{^usCountry}} Lie on your stomach and place your palms beside your chest.

As you inhale, gently lift your upper body, stretching your spine and neck. 2. Pawanmuktasana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lie on your stomach and place your palms beside your chest.

As you inhale, gently lift your upper body, stretching your spine and neck. 2. Pawanmuktasana {{/usCountry}}

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Lie on your back and bring your knees towards your chest.

Hold your knees, engage your abdominal and glute muscles, and exhale deeply.

Breathe slowly while maintaining the position.

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3. Mandukasana

Kneel and place your fists near your navel.

Gently bend forward while exhaling.

Engage your core and hold the posture comfortably.

The expert's parting advice, which outlines the holistic value of yoga, is:“Through every posture and every conscious breath, fragmented physiology becomes fit again, broken biology becomes bold again, sulking psychology becomes serene again, and hurting hormonology becomes whole again.”