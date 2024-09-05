Fight off bone diseases with just 4 prunes a day; study suggests

We carry the notion that milk is the best food item for warding off bone diseases, and for building bone strength. However, there’s a new food item on the block, and it is healthier for everyone – even for the ones who are lactose-intolerant. A recent study, led by Prof. Mary Jane De Souza, Penn State, and published in 2024, suggested that having a serving of prunes on a daily basis can benefit our bone strength and keep bone diseases away. Surprisingly, prunes can also decrease the risk of bone fractures and help slow down bone loss. Prunes can decrease the risk of bone fractures and help slow down bone loss. (Unsplash)

Managing osteoporosis:

In older adults, especially postmenopausal women, loss in bone strength is experienced with age. The higher risk of bone loss condition is called osteoporosis. This condition leads the bones to become less dense and bone structure to change – this makes the bones weaker and prone to injuries. Estrogen is essential for bone health – however, with menopause, the reproductive hormone declines, leading to speeding up of loss of bone density. While there is no cure for osteoporosis, having a serving of prunes on a daily basis can help in maintaining good bone health.

Results of the study:

The study was conducted on postmenopausal women for a period of 12 months. Three groups were made – one group was asked to not consume prunes at all; the second group was asked to 50 grams – 4 to 6 prunes daily; the third group was asked to consume 100 grams – 10 to 12 prunes regularly. After one year, women who did not consume prunes showed less bone mass density and weaker bone strength, while women who consumed prunes daily demonstrated surprising improvements in bone density, bone strength, and bone structure.

The correct measure of eating prunes:

Prunes help significantly in improving bone health – however, the researchers recommended a serving of 4 to 6 prunes daily. While having 10 to 12 prunes can bring added benefits, it can also become tiring to consume that much of prunes on a daily basis, making people drop out of the habit.

