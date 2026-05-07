Fitness coach shares 11 fat loss facts that sound ridiculous but are actually true: ‘Eating healthy isn’t same as…’
Fitness coach highlights the importance of calorie balance in fat loss, dismissing misconceptions. He recommends focusing on diet quality and portion sizes.
Fat loss can be an uphill battle if you don't manage your diet and customise your workouts to your body, fitness goals, and routine. For many, the answer lies in strict diets, cutting out entire food groups, or even starving themselves. But this approach will only help you achieve short-term goals. If your aim is to stay fit even when you turn 60, you need to get your facts right.
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Fat loss facts that are actually true
Coach Kev, in an X (formerly Twitter) post on May 6, 2026, shared 11 facts about fat loss that may sound ridiculous but are actually true. In the post, he highlighted that fat loss is mainly driven by calorie balance, not by hormones, carbs, or metabolism myths. Moreover, he busted the idea of chasing a toned body, stressing that diet quality and portion control matter more than perfection, sweating, or endless cardio.
Here are the fat loss facts the fitness coach shared:
- Hormones, thyroid, genetics, PCOS, age, body type, etc., can make fat loss harder, but they’re not the reason you’re overweight.
- Most people would get better results by learning to order fast food and from restaurants than by trying to meal-prep and eat as perfectly as possible.
- You could do 100,000 sit-ups and still never see your abs if you don’t fix your diet.
- ‘Toning’ isn’t a real thing. You’re either losing fat or building muscle. We get a toned body when we lose enough fat to see the muscle we’ve built beneath it.
- Our metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until our late 60s. You just started eating worse and moving less as life got busier.
- Lifting weights will do more for your fat loss than cardio ever will.
Here are the fat loss facts the fitness coach shared:
- Hormones, thyroid, genetics, PCOS, age, body type, etc., can make fat loss harder, but they’re not the reason you’re overweight.
- Most people would get better results by learning to order fast food and from restaurants than by trying to meal-prep and eat as perfectly as possible.
- You could do 100,000 sit-ups and still never see your abs if you don’t fix your diet.
- ‘Toning’ isn’t a real thing. You’re either losing fat or building muscle. We get a toned body when we lose enough fat to see the muscle we’ve built beneath it.
- Our metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until our late 60s. You just started eating worse and moving less as life got busier.
- Lifting weights will do more for your fat loss than cardio ever will.
- Sweating is actually an awful indicator of how effective your workout was. Stop wearing a hoodie just to make yourself sweat more.
- You can lose a significant amount of body fat and see zero movement on the scale. It doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong.
- Eating healthy isn’t the same as eating for fat loss. Avocado, honey, nuts, and granola are healthy but awful for fat loss.
- Carbs don’t make you fat. Fats don’t make you fat. Snacks don’t make you fat. Alcohol doesn’t make you fat. Junk food doesn’t make you fat. Too many calories make you fat.
- 100 percent of people who say, ‘I can’t lose weight no matter what I do’ are simply eating more calories than they realise.
In the end, coach Kev noted, “The truth hurts, but the sooner you accept these things, the sooner you’ll be able to focus on what actually moves the needle.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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