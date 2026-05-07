Fitness coach shares 11 fat loss facts that sound ridiculous but are actually true: ‘Eating healthy isn’t same as…’

Fat loss can be an uphill battle if you don't manage your diet and customise your workouts to your body, fitness goals, and routine. For many, the answer lies in strict diets, cutting out entire food groups, or even starving themselves. But this approach will only help you achieve short-term goals. If your aim is to stay fit even when you turn 60, you need to get your facts right.

According to coach Kev, eating healthy isn’t the same as eating for fat loss. Avocado, honey, nuts, and granola are healthy but awful for fat loss.(Freepik)

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Fat loss facts that are actually true

Coach Kev, in an X (formerly Twitter) post on May 6, 2026, shared 11 facts about fat loss that may sound ridiculous but are actually true. In the post, he highlighted that fat loss is mainly driven by calorie balance, not by hormones, carbs, or metabolism myths. Moreover, he busted the idea of chasing a toned body, stressing that diet quality and portion control matter more than perfection, sweating, or endless cardio.

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Healthy foods can still hinder fat loss if overeaten. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Here are the fat loss facts the fitness coach shared: Hormones, thyroid, genetics, PCOS, age, body type, etc., can make fat loss harder, but they’re not the reason you’re overweight.

Most people would get better results by learning to order fast food and from restaurants than by trying to meal-prep and eat as perfectly as possible.

You could do 100,000 sit-ups and still never see your abs if you don’t fix your diet.

‘Toning’ isn’t a real thing. You’re either losing fat or building muscle. We get a toned body when we lose enough fat to see the muscle we’ve built beneath it.

Our metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until our late 60s. You just started eating worse and moving less as life got busier.

Lifting weights will do more for your fat loss than cardio ever will. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the fat loss facts the fitness coach shared: Hormones, thyroid, genetics, PCOS, age, body type, etc., can make fat loss harder, but they’re not the reason you’re overweight.

Most people would get better results by learning to order fast food and from restaurants than by trying to meal-prep and eat as perfectly as possible.

You could do 100,000 sit-ups and still never see your abs if you don’t fix your diet.

‘Toning’ isn’t a real thing. You’re either losing fat or building muscle. We get a toned body when we lose enough fat to see the muscle we’ve built beneath it.

Our metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until our late 60s. You just started eating worse and moving less as life got busier.

Lifting weights will do more for your fat loss than cardio ever will. {{/usCountry}}

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You're wrong if you think weight and fat loss are the same thing. (Shutterstock)

Sweating is actually an awful indicator of how effective your workout was. Stop wearing a hoodie just to make yourself sweat more.

You can lose a significant amount of body fat and see zero movement on the scale. It doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong.

Eating healthy isn’t the same as eating for fat loss. Avocado, honey, nuts, and granola are healthy but awful for fat loss.

Carbs don’t make you fat. Fats don’t make you fat. Snacks don’t make you fat. Alcohol doesn’t make you fat. Junk food doesn’t make you fat. Too many calories make you fat.

100 percent of people who say, ‘I can’t lose weight no matter what I do’ are simply eating more calories than they realise.

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In the end, coach Kev noted, “The truth hurts, but the sooner you accept these things, the sooner you’ll be able to focus on what actually moves the needle.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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