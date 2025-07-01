Fitness coach shares what your diabetic parents need to eat daily: Millet khichdi, pumpkin seeds, tofu, berries, sprouts

Managing diabetes, especially high blood sugar, requires a healthy lifestyle and a well-balanced diet. However, when we continue to eat certain foods without understanding their impact on blood sugar levels, we may unknowingly make the condition worse. This is particularly important for older adults, who need to be mindful of what’s on their plate, as some common food choices can significantly elevate blood sugar and complicate diabetes management. Also read | Diabetes: Must-have foods to manage your blood sugar in summer 5 foods, your parents must consume every day, if they are diabetic.(Freepik)

Fitness coach Navneeth Ramprasad, on April 11, shared an Instagram post and explained how avoiding healthy foods can worsen diabetes in your parents. “If your parents are diabetic and you’re not giving them these 5 foods every day, be prepared to spend a lot more on medical bills in a few years, especially the last one. Let’s be real: Most Indian households are still eating the same food that made us the diabetes capital of the world,” Navneeth added.

According to him, here are five foods that your parents must consume every day, if they are diabetic.

1. Fresh coconut and almonds

First thing in the morning, instead of tea or coffee. The healthy fats stabilise blood sugar, reduce morning crashes, and support brain health. Have 2 pieces of coconut and 5 soaked almonds. That's it.

2. Oats, Greek yoghurt and berries

For breakfast, instead of dosa, idly, or toast. Low GI carbs + protein + fiber + antioxidants = no sugar spikes and longer fullness.

3. Millet khichdi, sprouts and cooked veggies

For lunch, instead of white rice, sambar, and papad. Use foxtail millet or quinoa with moong dal, add steamed sprouts, and a bowl of high fiber veggies. Balanced plate = fiber, protein, slow carbs, and better post-lunch sugar control.

4. Tofu or tempeh for dinner

High-protein, low-carb, and essential for reversing insulin resistance. Add veggies, stir-fry or grill — just don’t end the day with wheat rotis alone.

5. Pumpkin seeds, just before bedtime (9–9:30 PM)

Prevents midnight sugar dips, supports sleep and magnesium levels. 1 small spoon (not more) of raw or lightly roasted seeds is perfect for diabetics who wake up tired or with sugar crashes at night.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.