Diabetes: 7 high-fibre foods that can prevent blood sugar spikes

Pandemic is over but the epidemic of chronic diseases is growing fast as pointed by some recent studies. A recent study by ICMR published in the international journal Lancet notes that India has a staggering 101 million diabetes and people who are prediabetic or on the verge of getting the disease stand at 136 million. As the diabetes crisis continues to grow, our efforts to combat the disease must also intensify. An immediate change in our lifestyle choices starting from the food habits that can ensure the metabolic disease is kept at bay. A mindful choice to include whole food grains, fruits, vegetables, seeds, legumes can help prevent diabetes. In case, you are already struggling with diabetes, managing the disease well can save you from several complications. (Also read: Can drinking milk protect you from diabetes? Here's what you need to know) Here are seven high fibre foods that can be included in an Indian diet to aid in blood sugar management.(Freepik)

"Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, especially for individuals with diabetes. Including high fibre foods in your diet can be particularly beneficial. In the Indian context, where traditional cuisine often emphasises whole grains and legumes, there are several specific food items that can help control blood sugar levels," says Nutritionist Anupama Menon in an interview with HT Digita.

1. Fenugreek (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds are a well-known remedy for managing blood sugar levels. These seeds are rich in soluble fibre and contain compounds that can help improve insulin sensitivity. Soaking fenugreek seeds overnight and consuming them on an empty stomach in the morning can be beneficial. Fenugreek leaves can also be used in curries, stir-fries, or made into parathas for an additional fibre boost.

2. Spinach/green leafy veggies

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable packed with fibre and other essential nutrients. It has a low glycemic index and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Include spinach in your diet through curries, salads, or sautéed dishes for a healthy fibre-rich option.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are tiny powerhouses of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. They form a gel-like substance when soaked in liquid, which slows down digestion and helps stabilise blood sugar levels. Add chia seeds to yogurt, smoothies, or make delicious chia seed puddings for a nutritious fibre-rich snack.

4. Guava

Guava is a tropical fruit that is high in dietary fibre, particularly soluble fibre. It has a low glycemic index and can help prevent blood sugar spikes. Enjoy guava as a snack or add it to salads, smoothies, or fruit chaats for a refreshing and fibre-filled treat.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It has a low glycemic load and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Include broccoli in stir-fries, soups, or roast it with spices for a tasty and fibre-rich side dish.

6. Oats

Oats are a popular whole grain cereal that is rich in soluble fibre. They help slow down digestion and the release of glucose into the bloodstream, promoting better blood sugar control. Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal or incorporate oats into baked goods like cookies or muffins for a fibre-filled breakfast or snack option.

7. Nuts

Nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, are excellent sources of dietary fibre, healthy fats, and protein. They have a low glycemic index and can help stabilise blood sugar levels. Include a handful of nuts as a snack or sprinkle them over salads or yogurt for an added fibre and nutrient boost.

"Incorporating these high fibre foods into the diet can be an effective strategy for managing blood sugar levels. Additionally, maintaining an active lifestyle and regular exercise routine further aids in blood sugar management. With the right approach to diet and lifestyle, it is possible to achieve better control over blood sugar levels and lead a healthier life," says Menon.