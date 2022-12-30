Fitness year-ender: Things we discovered in world of health in 2022 that we ought to imbibe in New Year 2023

As we are nearing the end of 2022, it is time for reflection and goal setting for the upcoming year and most of us are looking for fitness resolutions or tips from health experts on mental health and wellness space or how to inculcate Yoga and meditation in our daily lives. If the third year of Covid-19 pandemic and the recent surge in coronavirus cases was not enough, the turbulent layoffs period is making a lot of employees go through anxiety and stress which makes it more important to take care of ourselves and move forward in the New Year 2023.

This can be done by amplifying the power of positive thoughts, affirmations and creative visualisations to recreate your life along with workouts, Yoga, meditation and mindfulness where positivity should have a holistic approach. Health experts insist upon focusing on breathwork, sleep and Yog Nidra to aide wellness journeys, even for kids, to help young minds live a fulfilling life and teach them techniques that will build their resilience and encourage positivity.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yasmin Karachiwala, Founder of Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image and celebrity Pilates instructor, talked about the things we discovered in world of health in 2022 that we ought to imbibe in New Year 2023 and said, “Over the last two years we’ve seen how important it is for us to look after our health as a community through food and exercise. I think eating the right kind of food is important to protect our immunity along with finding the right kind of exercise that works for us.”

She added, “During and after the pandemic, we’ve been going on different kinds of diets, trying crazy work outs but in the end, 2022 has taught us that we need to find the one consistent thing that works and stick to it. That is what we should imbibe in 2023 - to find the right balance, being healthy and engage in the right kind of exercise. To treat it as a part of life, instead of a destination. For me personally, that is Pilates - as a way of life. It works for everyone from the age of 10 to 100. I’m very passionate about teaching it to people.”

She highlighted that it wasn’t created during the pandemic but it is something that really works on getting our immunity up and with the right posture, it works from the inside out. Whether it is somebody who has never tried Pilates, or it is an instructor who is very familiar, it is open to all and there is something for everyone to do hence, everyone can stick to in 2023.

According to TRM Master Pooja Nidadavolu, Yoga Teacher and Wellness Coach, people have appreciated holistic wellness more than ever before, in the year 2022. She said, “Social media has seen a rise in popularity of Yoga around the world indicating that people have become more aware of the science of Yoga. Increasing number of people have changed their outlook towards yoga from being just a physical exercise to a practice that nurtures the mind, body and soul. Our mind and bodies have a very deep connection with each other and we have explored this through the practice of Yogasana (yogic exercises), Pranayama (breathwork) and dhyana (meditation).”

Given our challenging lifestyles that require us to don multiple hats, Pooja Nidadavolu asserted that the year 2023 surely needs to see more of us practicing meditation, breathing exercises and living mindfully. She said, “The year gone by has also shown us that mindful and plant-based eating has become more wide-spread and accessible. The importance of eating local and seasonal is also being understood. I believe that good health is a by-product of mindful living, and we should make small and sustainable changes towards a healthier lifestyle. Fad diets are short-lived and do not help in building a positive relationship with our food.”

Encouraging people to prioritise quality sleep, she concluded, “Sleep has been underrated in the past, but we have seen more people speak about the important of deep sleep and scientific evidence has shown that quality sleep is supreme to good health. 2022 has seen more fitness companies offering technologies that help us track our sleep, heart rate, our daily steps and we can use these to check our health and stay motivated!”