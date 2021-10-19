Food combos that can be harmful for your health as per Ayurveda

Many people love to start their day with a banana shake or smoothie. It is also a go-to drink for fitness enthusiasts who have it to replenish their nutrients and electrolytes post a workout. Banana shake or smoothie is also said to prevent muscle cramps. Ayurveda, however, considers the combination of banana and milk as 'Viruddha Ahaar'. While banana and milk can be consumed separately as they are packed with nutrition, having them together can release an energy called Vipaka and can lead to several health problems.

Similarly, a combination of fish and milk, honey and ghee in equal proportions, curd and cheese are considered Viruddha Ahara. The combinations that have opposite properties, or have unwanted effect on the body when processed in a particular form, exert undesirable effects when combined in certain proportion, or unwanted effect if consumed at wrong time (having curd at night) are Viruddha Aharas, as per Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Here are other food combos that are harmful for health as per Ayurveda:

Milk and fish

"Milk should not be eaten with fish as the two foods are incompatible: milk is cold and fish is heating. Combining the two vitiates the blood and causes obstruction of the body’s channels (called srotas)," says Dr Bhavsar.

Ayurveda also doesn't permit having salt and milk together due to their opposite qualities.

Banana and milk, curd or buttermilk

"Banana should not be eaten with milk, curds, or buttermilk because the combination can diminish digestion and produce toxins in the body. Eating this combination can lead to cold, cough, and allergies," says the Ayurveda expert.

Curd and cheese

Curds can cause swelling and aggravate blood (rakta), pitta, and kapha. Cheese can take a long time to digest and can cause constipation so those with weak digestion should avoid cheese and yogurt consumption no matter what the season, says Dr Bhavsar.

She adds that curds (yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese) are ideal to eat in winter, but should not be consumed at night. "According to Ayurvedic text Caraka-Samhita (sutra 225-227), curd is generally discarded in autumn, summer, and spring," says the expert. When you do eat curds, enjoy them at lunch when your digestion is strongest.

Equal amounts of honey and ghee

"Don’t mix equal quantities (of) ghee and honey as they have opposite reactions in the body — honey has a heating, drying, scraping action, whereas ghee has a cooling, moisturizing quality. When eating ghee and honey together, mix in a larger quantity of one or the other," says Dr Bhavsar.

Dr Bhavsar says one must avoid wrong and incompatible combinations in order to reduce inflammation, avoid skin disorders, auto immune diseases and stay healthy.

