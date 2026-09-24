Foreigner calls 'drinking 500 ml ghee in 5 days the hardest part of her Ayurvedic treatment in India': Doctors respond

For millions living with chronic conditions like endometriosis, the search for relief can be long, painful, and exhausting. When conventional treatments fall short, some look beyond modern medicine. That was the case for Gabriela, a European content creator who documented her experience at an Ayurvedic clinic in India. Also read | Fortis gastroenterologist explains why celebs have ghee on empty stomach

The road to alternative healing

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Her recent Instagram posts — detailing phases of her treatment — sparked conversation about traditional healing, patient autonomy, and the medical realities of alternative therapies. Gabriela’s decision to travel to India came after years of struggling with severe reproductive health issues. Describing her background in her September 20 Instagram Reels, she shared the extent of her chronic pain.

"I was diagnosed with endometriosis after many years of pain. I tried hormones – didn’t work. I had the surgery – it grew right back. I even had a baby – all the symptoms returned 6 weeks postpartum. Now my endo is stronger than ever. I’m dealing with adenomyosis, severe migraine attacks, pelvic varicose veins, and adhesions all over. Some days, the pain shoots down my leg so badly that I can barely walk," Gabriela said.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "So I came to an Ayurvedic clinic in India for my very first panchakarma. Part of the process is drinking increasing amounts of warm medicated ghee every morning — starting at 20ml and going up to 200ml. It helps the body absorb toxins so they can finally be released. This is my first big step towards taking back my health. Let’s see where this path leads." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "So I came to an Ayurvedic clinic in India for my very first panchakarma. Part of the process is drinking increasing amounts of warm medicated ghee every morning — starting at 20ml and going up to 200ml. It helps the body absorb toxins so they can finally be released. This is my first big step towards taking back my health. Let’s see where this path leads." {{/usCountry}}

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In her accompanying video, Gabriela captured her daily routine, tracking her dosage of medicated ghee as it increased from 20 ml to 50 ml, 80 ml, 120 ml (plus 30 ml in the afternoon), and finally 200 ml, totalling 500 ml over five days. She noted in her post that having the ghee was 'the hardest part about her treatment in India'. Also read | Shamita Shetty opens up about horrific pain of undiagnosed endometriosis

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Following interest and questions from Instagram users, Gabriela shared a second update on September 22 to clarify her treatment plan: “Answering the top questions from my last video. Panchakarma is an intense process, and I’m taking it step by step under strict medical supervision.”

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Medicated ghee and panchakarma

Through a detailed series of follow-up statements, Gabriela addressed the primary questions surrounding her treatment. Explaining the preparatory phase, she wrote, "The ghee is not a cure — it’s just the prep phase. Warm ghee infused with specific herbs penetrates deep into tissues, binds toxins and pulls them into the digestive tract. The body then eliminates them during the next Panchakarma procedure."

She cautioned against trying this without professional guidance: "Please don’t ask me for the 'recipe'— asking for it is like asking for a stranger's prescription medication. It is prescribed and taken only under strict medical supervision." Also read | Does endometriosis run in families? Gynaecologist shares who may be at risk; know the signs

Choosing a clinic

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Addressing how she selected her facility, Gabriela noted that her sister — a fifth-year medical student who studied Ayurveda for six years — recommended her mentor after evaluating multiple clinics. Acknowledging online critiques, she added, "So you don’t have to DM me about their bad Google reviews — even the Pyramids have 1-star reviews on Google."

Reflecting on her multi-year struggle, she reiterated, "I tried hormones — didn't work. Had surgery — it grew back. Even after having a baby, all symptoms returned six weeks postpartum. Today, it affects my daily life — the adhesions shoot pain down my leg, making it hard to walk. I'm dealing with endo, adenomyosis, severe migraines, gut problems and pelvic varicose veins." She advised people, "And if you've found 'the cure' for endo, don't leave it in my comments — share it with the whole world."

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Highlighting that healing takes time, she explained, "It’s way too early to tell. This disease took 12 years to build up. I just completed my very first Panchakarma—it's step one on a long path. I'll share updates as I go." Gabriela stressed that her journey was uniquely supervised: "This is my personal journey, not medical advice. I am under the strict care of both my Ayurvedic doctor and my Western surgeon, who communicate with each other. I get regular ultrasounds and scans to monitor everything. I am not doing this at home alone, and I am not qualified to give advice to anyone."

She concluded her update with a message to her online community: “Thank you so much for the love and support. I cherish every single story you share with me. And I am so happy if my story inspired you. We are endo warriors. And to the haters: Don't waste your time commenting — I will delete you anyway. Why? Because it's my IG and I can.”

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Medical perspective on high-volume ghee therapy

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, doctors stressed the need to balance traditional methods with rigorous nutritional and clinical standards. From a dietary standpoint, consuming large amounts of ghee raises immediate questions, Dr Aayrin Memon, clinical nutritionist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, noted. She said that such an approach required strict context.

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"From a nutrition point of view, this might seem strange. Consuming ghee in controlled amounts is part of snehapana, an Ayurvedic practice performed before certain panchakarma treatments. It’s important to remember that this is not the same as eating ghee every day," she said. Also read | Endometriosis: Hidden cause of infertility

While ghee provides energy and fat-soluble vitamins, Dr Memon cautioned that high volume carries tangible risks: "There is solid scientific proof that drinking large amounts of ghee helps detox or cure long-term illnesses. The main issue is how much is being consumed. Ghee has a lot of calories. Saturated fat. Drinking hundreds of millilitres quickly means taking in too much fat and too many calories. This could lead to nausea, bloating, loose stools, belly pain, or even vomiting. Over time, much ghee might cause weight gain and affect blood fats, especially LDL cholesterol."

Because of these effects, Dr Memon noted that individuals with conditions like high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes, or gallbladder issues should be extra careful, highlighting that 'ghee therapy should not be seen as a wellness or detox method' and must be supervised by a trained expert after a full medical assessment.

Clinical evidence

A gynaecologist also said you should be cautious when using alternative treatments for complex conditions such as endometriosis and adenomyosis. Dr Priya Bansal, senior consultant in gynaecology and gynae-oncology at Medanta Noida, pointed out that while snehapana has a recognised place in traditional frameworks, 'the scientific evidence supporting the therapeutic benefits and long-term safety of consuming large quantities of ghee remains limited'. Also read | Struggling with heavy and painful periods? Gynaecologist warns it could be endometriosis; shares 7 symptoms

She noted that high intake, particularly reaching up to 200 ml in a single day, can trigger gastrointestinal distress and vary widely in tolerance based on individual metabolic health: "From the perspective of modern medicine, there is insufficient clinical evidence to establish that high-dose ghee consumption removes toxins from the body or treats complex conditions such as endometriosis and adenomyosis. At the same time, patients may choose to explore complementary approaches as part of their overall well-being."

Dr Bansal shared that complementary methods should never replace established medical interventions, especially when severe symptoms impact mobility or daily quality of life. Before starting such regimens, she urged patients to share their full medical history with all treating clinicians. "The conversation around traditional medicine should focus on informed choice rather than viewing one approach as universally suitable," Dr Bansal explained, adding, “Patients deserve access to treatments that respect their preferences while also being transparent about the evidence, potential benefits and safety considerations.”

Gabriela’s experience highlighted a growing trend: patients with hard-to-treat chronic illnesses seeking integrative models of care. As both experts noted, open communication among traditional practitioners, modern physicians, and patients remains critical to ensuring safety, monitoring progress, and enabling truly informed healthcare decisions.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.