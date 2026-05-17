Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist rates 5 popular gut health foods: Chia seeds, Greek yoghurt…

Eating healthy was always aspirational, but with social media, it has become something even more potent: trending. Influencers have been sharing foods that help with gut and overall health across media platforms, inspiring many people to get started on their fitness journey. However, not everyone who gets influenced is aware of the actual benefits of the healthy foods that they are consuming.

Chia seeds, bananas, and Greek yoghurt are excellent for gut health. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 16, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, rated five foods that are popularly known to be beneficial for gut health, and explained how they actually worked.

1. Chia seeds

Rating: 8/10

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most popular superfoods for gut health, chia seeds are loaded with soluble fibre, shared Dr Vatsya. This type of fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that slows down digestion, keeps one satiated and helps regulate blood sugar levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most popular superfoods for gut health, chia seeds are loaded with soluble fibre, shared Dr Vatsya. This type of fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance that slows down digestion, keeps one satiated and helps regulate blood sugar levels. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chia seeds also improve stool consistency and feed good gut bacteria. However, it requires water to function, so one needs to stay well hydrated and consume only soaked chia seeds in limited quantities. Otherwise, it can cause bloating issues, cautioned the gastroenterologist. 2. Greek yoghurt Rating: 8.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chia seeds also improve stool consistency and feed good gut bacteria. However, it requires water to function, so one needs to stay well hydrated and consume only soaked chia seeds in limited quantities. Otherwise, it can cause bloating issues, cautioned the gastroenterologist. 2. Greek yoghurt Rating: 8.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Greek yoghurt is strained yoghurt from which whey and other liquids have been removed, giving it a thicker consistency and a more tangy taste. According to Dr Vatsya, Greek yoghurt has high protein content, low lactose content and is loaded with strong probiotics, making it excellent for gut health. However, it is important to choose unflavoured variants, since sweetened Greek yoghurt is as harmful to the gut as desserts, he cautioned. 3. Banana Rating: 7.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greek yoghurt is strained yoghurt from which whey and other liquids have been removed, giving it a thicker consistency and a more tangy taste. According to Dr Vatsya, Greek yoghurt has high protein content, low lactose content and is loaded with strong probiotics, making it excellent for gut health. However, it is important to choose unflavoured variants, since sweetened Greek yoghurt is as harmful to the gut as desserts, he cautioned. 3. Banana Rating: 7.5/10 {{/usCountry}}

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One of the easiest fruits to procure and consume in the country, bananas are loaded with pectin fibre that smoothens digestion and soothes acidity, shared Dr Vatsya. He suggested eating one medium, ripe banana a day, since overeating bananas can lead to the formation of gas and bloating.

4. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Rating: 9/10

According to Dr Vatsya, buttermilk is one of the most gut-friendly drinks to have in the scorching summer months. It is rich in natural probiotics and supports both hydration and digestion. “It is an underrated superfood for your gut,” noted the gastroenterologist.

5. Ghee

Rating: 9/10

While some may worry about the effects of ghee on the gut on account of it being a form of fat, Dr Vatsya stated that it is actually beneficial for health. “The butyric acid present in ghee nourishes the gut lining, reduces inflammation, and helps make bowel movements smooth,” he stated, adding, “One spoonful of ghee is enough.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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