Frequent eye fatigue from high screen time? Ophthalmologist suggests top nutrients to improve your vision

In a rampant digital-first world where screens dominate from day to night, they have taken up the lion’s share of our attention. With so much concentrated focus on the screens, eye health is slowly weakening. From leisure to essentials, everything now lives in our phones. At a time like this, our eye health is more vulnerable than ever. Whether it is the alarming rise in myopia cases in children to the widespread digital eye strain, the consequences of poor eye health can't be ignored anymore. This is why preventive eye care is essential nowadays, and nutrition is one best ways to support eye health. Screentime is at an all-time high, causing eye strain. Nutrition, however, can play an important role in safeguarding vision.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Sandhuja, ophthalmologist, founder and director of the Viaan Eye Centre and Retina, explained the importance of good nutrition for eye health.

He added," Good nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy eyes and preventing vision problems. A balanced diet rich in specific vitamins and nutrients can help protect your eyes from age-related diseases and keep your vision sharp for years to come."

Dr Neeraj Sandhuja shared a detailed guide, listing the key nutrients, foods and habits for good eye health:

6 Key nutrients for eye health

Vitamin A-rich sweet potatoes are good for corneal health.(Shutterstock)

1. Vitamin A:

Essential for maintaining a clear cornea and good night vision. Found in carrots, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens.

2. Vitamin C:

An antioxidant that helps protect the eyes against damage from free radicals. Found in citrus fruits, bell peppers, and strawberries.

3. Vitamin E:

Supports eye cell health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Found in nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils.

4. Lutein and Zeaxanthin:

These antioxidants accumulate in the retina and help filter harmful blue light. Found in spinach, kale, and other green leafy vegetables.

5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Help maintain the structural integrity of retinal cells and reduce the risk of dry eyes. Found in fatty fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts.

6. Zinc:

Zinc helps vitamin A create melanin, a pigment that protects the eye. Found in meat, shellfish, legumes, and whole grains.

Foods for eye health

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

1. Leafy greens:

Spinach, kale, and collard greens are excellent sources of lutein and zeaxanthin.

2 Colourful fruits and vegetables:

Carrots, bell peppers, and citrus fruits provide vitamins A and C.

3. Fatty Fish:

Salmon, mackerel, and other fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Nuts and Seeds:

Almonds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts are good sources of vitamin E and zinc.

Other Sources: Eggs, dark chocolate, and lentils can also provide zinc and other eye-healthy nutrients.

4 healthy habits for preventive eye care

1. Eat a colourful, varied diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables.

2. Stay hydrated to keep your eyes lubricated and reduce dryness.

3. Manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, which can affect eye health.

4. Schedule regular eye exams to detect problems early, even before symptoms appear.

