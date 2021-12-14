Fresh from the fitness studio, Malaika Arora's yoga trainer speaks of discipline

Malaika Arora swears by yoga. The actor is often spotted in front of her yoga studio in stunning athleisure. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and she ensures to share glimpses of her yoga routine on her Instagram profile. With the pictures and the videos of herself engrossed in her yoga positions, Malaika also keeps sharing information on the steps of performing the respective position and the health benefits garnered through practising the same on a regular basis. From easy to difficult level yoga positions, Malaika can ace any yoga routine and also look stunning while at it.

But, the trainer behind her perfection in the yoga positions keeps pressing on the need of leading a disciplined life. Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika's yoga trainer shared a set of pictures of himself with Malaika on his Instagram profile on Tuesday and shared with us his fitness mantra. We are sure Malaika too swears by the same life mantra. In the pictures, Malaika can be seen posing in front of a mirror while Sarvesh can be seen clicking the mirror selfie. In one of the pictures, Malaika, dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym shorts, can be seen showing the victory sign surrounded by gym equipment. In the other picture, Malaika can be seen posing with a gym ball in front of her.

With the pictures, Sarvesh shared the fitness mantra that he lives by - "Your body and mind are a reflection of your lifestyle. Keep at it. Every single day." He also added these hashtags and shared his fitness state of mind - #yoga, #workout, #consistency, #discipline and #modernyogi. Take a look at the pictures here:

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving strength, balance and flexibility of the body, It also helps in improving the cardiovascular health and reducing arthritis symptoms.

