Today, a lot of people in their 30s and 40s with desk jobs are limping after pickleball, badminton or marathon training. The sports themselves are not dangerous. The problem is weak hip, thigh, and calf muscles from sitting in a chair all week, then suddenly asking the body for explosive rallies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sankalp Pande, a FIFA Diploma holder in Football Medicine, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mediarbor Clinics and Diagnostics, New Delhi, explained what active individuals should know.
Also read | Is your knee trying to tell you something? Doctor warns this common injury could leave you limping for life
“Always remember the golden rule: Get fit to play sport, rather than playing sport to get fit,” said Dr Pande.
Wear proper shoes
According to Dr Pande, wearing cushioned running shoes on a court is like playing in high heels. One sharp turn, and the ankle or knee is injured. Court sports need flat shoes with side support, which needn't be expensive.
Take your injuries seriously
Knee and ankle injuries often fool people because walking remains possible. With an ACL tear, there is a pop, the knee swells, and it settles in three to four weeks. Suspect an ACL tear if your knee slips on stairs or turns.{{/usCountry}}
Knee and ankle injuries often fool people because walking remains possible. With an ACL tear, there is a pop, the knee swells, and it settles in three to four weeks. Suspect an ACL tear if your knee slips on stairs or turns.{{/usCountry}}
“Delaying treatment of a torn ACL beyond six months roughly doubles the risk of meniscus damage, harming the knee's shock absorber and raising arthritis risk,” said Dr Pande. A meniscus tear brings recurring swelling and sharp pain when squatting or sitting cross-legged, while runner's knee causes a dull ache around the kneecap.
At the ankle, sharp twists tear the outer ligament, the ATFL, causing instability that results in repeated swelling or pain. An Achilles rupture feels like a sudden break behind the ankle, making it hard to climb stairs or stand on your toes, though you can still walk. That is why up to a quarter are first mistaken for a sprain.
Dr Pande highlighted that if injured, stop playing, rest, ice, compress and elevate the leg. No malish or hot fomentation; they worsen swelling. Playing after taking painkillers is dangerous. A normal X-ray shows only bone, not torn ligaments.
Warm-up is important
Warm up for five minutes with jogging, side steps and lunges; strengthen your legs twice a week, and stop when tired. Most of these injuries recover well if treated early, but only if you consult a specialist promptly after a pop, major swelling, instability or weakness. Let your ego go. You may win this season, but it will affect many seasons afterwards.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.