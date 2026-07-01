From blood sugar to cancer screening: Doctor lists the health tests every adult should consider after 30, 40, and 50

Diseases don't appear out of nowhere; there are subtle hints our body keeps giving, but somehow, in the rush of life, we fail to notice them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Dr Rajinder Kumar Singal, principal director and HOD, internal medicine, BLK Max Hospital, lists down health tests every adult should consider based on their age.

The health tests every adult should consider after 30, 40, and 50. (Unsplash)

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Health tests to consider in the 30s

According to Dr Singal, many adults view their 30s as a period of physical invulnerability, but this is exactly when the groundwork for lifestyle diseases is laid. Due to unique genetic vulnerabilities, South Asians experience coronary artery disease much earlier than global averages, with a staggering 25% of all heart attacks in India occurring in individuals under the age of 40.

An annual physical checkup for a comprehensive lipid profile, fasting blood glucose test, and baseline blood pressure checks is important.

He advises an annual physical checkup for a comprehensive lipid profile, fasting blood glucose test, and baseline blood pressure checks. For women, he recommends initiating regular Pap smears (every 3 to 5 years) to screen for cervical cancer, which remains a leading cause of oncological mortality among Indian women.

Health tests to consider in the 40s

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{{^usCountry}} By the time you reach 40, stress, hormonal fluctuations, and a natural metabolic slowdown begin to surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the time you reach 40, stress, hormonal fluctuations, and a natural metabolic slowdown begin to surface. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Singal, it is time to add specific diagnostic checks. Request a comprehensive thyroid panel (TSH) and an annual ophthalmological exam to screen for early glaucoma.

Women should schedule their baseline mammograms for early breast cancer detection. For men, it is time to have an open discussion with your doctor about a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test.

For men, it is time to have an open discussion with your doctor about a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test.

Health tests to consider in the 50s

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“At 50, screening shifts from early detection to active preservation of your longevity and structural health,” said Dr Singal.

He highlighted that colorectal cancer risks increase with age; a screening colonoscopy is highly recommended this decade.

Women, particularly those post-menopause, should undergo a DEXA scan to check bone density and intercept osteoporosis. For cardiac health, consider advanced assessments like a CT calcium score or a treadmill test (TMT) to evaluate coronary artery status. Dr Singal advises that preventative screening is a calculated investment in your future. Sit down with your physician today and build a personalised diagnostic calendar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.