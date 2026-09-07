From constant thirst to blurry vision: Oncologist shares warning signs your blood sugar may be too high

From frequent urination to slow-healing wounds, our body gives several signs that blood sugar is rising. However, the signs are so subtle that they don't feel like major health issues. Dr Ravi K Gupta, MD, MD Anderson, BMT + CAR-T, US-Board certified oncologist, took to Instagram on September 6, 2026, to share signs our body gives when blood sugar starts rising.

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Dr Ravi Gupta captioned, “Your blood sugar can stay high before you feel like anything is wrong. Constant thirst, frequent hunger, blurry vision, slow-healing cuts, or repeated infections can be clues. But the most important sign? Sometimes there is no sign at all. That’s why knowing your numbers matters.”

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The constant thirst

{{^usCountry}} Dr Gupta highlighted that when blood glucose rises high enough, your kidneys try to remove more glucose through urine, and that pulls water with it. So you may notice that you feel constantly thirsty, which leads to more urination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Gupta highlighted that when blood glucose rises high enough, your kidneys try to remove more glucose through urine, and that pulls water with it. So you may notice that you feel constantly thirsty, which leads to more urination. {{/usCountry}}

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When blood glucose rises high enough, your kidneys try to remove more glucose through urine.

Hungry even after eating

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According to Dr Gupta, high blood sugar can mean glucose is in your bloodstream, but your cells aren't using it efficiently. So you may notice that you get hungry soon even after eating. Your cravings also tend to become stronger, and you feel low energy.

Slow wound healing

Chronically high blood sugar can affect blood vessels, circulation, and immune function, which can make wound healing slower. If cuts and wounds are taking normal than expected to heal on its own, it’s time you get your blood sugar level tested.

Blurry vision

Dr Gupta highlighted that high glucose can temporarily change fluid levels inside the eye that can make vision fluctuate. If your eyesight suddenly changes, don't assume it's just screen time. Your body might be indicating high blood sugar.

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High glucose can temporarily change fluid levels inside the eye that can make vision fluctuate.

You keep getting infections

High blood glucose can make some infections more likely, especially urinary infections, fungal infections, and skin infections. According to Dr Gupta, repeated infections deserve investigation.

Waist size increases

Dr Gupta highlights that more abdominal fat is strongly linked with insulin resistance and, for South Asians, metabolic risk can appear at a lower BMI than many people expect. Your weight might remain the same, but your waist size starts to increase. The mirror may miss what your metabolism doesn't.

About the doctor

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Dr Ravi K Gupta, MD, MD Anderson, BMT + CAR-T, US-Board certified oncologist. He is a distinguished, board-certified internist. He obtained his MBBS from PGIMS Rohtak.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.