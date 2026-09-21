There are a number of common symptoms that the body exhibits when our health fails, ranging from fever to persistent pain. However, some signs are more subtle and need medical examination, even though people often choose to casually brush them aside.

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Taking to Instagram on September 17, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed 10 such symptoms that deserve our attention.

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1. Constantly craving ice

{{^usCountry}} While craving ice can seem like an everyday thing, Dr Sethi noted that this can be a clue to iron deficiency, a very subtle sign that comes even before one notices significant fatigue. A person experiencing it should consider getting a blood count and ferritin check, stated the physician. 2. Spoon-shaped nails {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While craving ice can seem like an everyday thing, Dr Sethi noted that this can be a clue to iron deficiency, a very subtle sign that comes even before one notices significant fatigue. A person experiencing it should consider getting a blood count and ferritin check, stated the physician. 2. Spoon-shaped nails {{/usCountry}}

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“Nails that curve inward can sometimes signal low iron,” stated the gastroenterologist. “Get checked before reaching for supplements.”

3. An urge to move your legs at night

Restless legs are seen in many people while they are asleep. According to Dr Sethi, it can be associated with low iron stores and should be mentioned to a doctor if it regularly disrupts sleep.

4. Dark, velvety skin around your neck or armpits

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The appearance of dark and velvety skin around the neck and armpits can be associated with insulin resistance, shared Dr Sethi. “Scrubbing harder won’t fix it; ask whether blood sugar testing is appropriate,” he noted.

5. Persistent tingling in your hands or feet

Persistent tingling in your hands or feet is a common symptom, with one of the possible causes being vitamin B12 deficiency. However, there are other causes as well, cautions the gastroenterologist.

6. A persistently sore, red tongue

If the tongue is persistently sore and red, it might not be simply because of eating spicy food. As per Dr Sethi, “Iron, B12, or folate deficiency may contribute.”

7. Greasy, foul-smelling stools

As per Dr Sethi, if the stool is regularly greasy and foul-smelling, and difficult to flush, the individual may have a problem with absorbing fat properly, and their pancreas likely needs a check-up.

8. Food repeatedly feeling stuck when you swallow

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Finding food difficult to swallow consistently should not be brushed away. In the words of the gastroenterologist, “Don’t keep washing it down and ignoring it. Arrange a prompt evaluation. If food is stuck and you cannot swallow saliva, seek emergency care.”

9. Yellowing of the whites of your eyes

“This can signal jaundice, sometimes with dark urine or pale stools. Seek urgent medical assessment,” stated Dr Sethi.

10. Black, tarry stools

As the gastroenterologist stated, “These can indicate bleeding in the digestive tract. Iron and some medicines can also darken stool, but tarry stools need urgent assessment. With dizziness or fainting, seek emergency care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.