From long desk hours to limited movement: 5 yoga poses to help counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle

In the modern work environment, people tend to work for long hours at desks, spend a lot of time in front of screens, and have little movement. When sitting for long periods of time, it can become a normal part of life both at the office and at home when studying or carrying out daily activities. This routine may eventually result in stiffness and immobility in the back and shoulders, reduced hip mobility, bad posture, and decreased energy levels.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga guru, spiritual leader, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared yoga asanas that can be done to reverse the counterproductive effects of sitting too long in a day.

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1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Keep feet together or slightly apart, distributing weight evenly between both feet. Maintain a long spine, loose shoulders, and arms close to the body. In a gentle manner, touch the legs and straighten the neck and gaze ahead. Breathe a few times comfortably in the posture.

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Tadasana promotes body awareness and a balanced standing posture.

Benefits

{{^usCountry}} According to Akshar, Tadasana promotes body awareness and a balanced standing posture. It helps to activate all of the body's muscles to support the body and gives an opportunity to relieve the posture from sitting for extended periods. Practice also helps to enhance balance and concentration. 2. Marjariasana (Cat Pose) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Akshar, Tadasana promotes body awareness and a balanced standing posture. It helps to activate all of the body's muscles to support the body and gives an opportunity to relieve the posture from sitting for extended periods. Practice also helps to enhance balance and concentration. 2. Marjariasana (Cat Pose) {{/usCountry}}

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Begin on all fours, with hands under the shoulders and knees under the hips. Spread fingers apart, relax spine. On the exhale , bend back and pull the chin towards the chest. While inhaling, relax to a neutral position and raise your chest, without forcing. Repeat the movements slowly again, synchronising the breath with each movement.

Benefits

“Marjariasana fosters gentle movement in the spine and movement in the back and shoulders,” said Akshar. The rhythmic movement eases stiffness, which can occur from prolonged time in the same position. It also brings into consciousness the alignment of the spine and harmony of movements and breathing.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

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Sit facing down, legs extended behind you, hands on sides of chest. Elbows are kept close to the body and/or on the body. Inhale and lift the head and chest gently, supported by the back muscles with some light support of hands. Relax shoulders; do not allow pelvis to rise off the floor. Breathe out evenly and then hold the stretch for 1 second and slowly return to starting position.

Bhujangasana tones up back muscles and stretches the front of the body.

Benefits

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“Bhujangasana tones up back muscles and stretches the front of the body. It promotes an open chest and mindful posture of the upper body, which can come in handy for those who work for extended periods of time leaning towards a screen,” said Akshar. The movement further helps to increase and improve the flexibility of the spine.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

With knees bent and feet hip wide, lying back. Place arms next to the body and have palms facing down. Inhale and lift the hips up slowly while pushing the feet down to the floor. Maintain alignment of knees; relax shoulders. Take a couple of relaxed breaths and then the hips gently sink.

Benefits

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“Setu Bandhasana emphasises the muscles at the back and the gluteal muscles,” said Akshar. Extends the front of the hips and encourages movement in an area that may be able to be flexed during long sitting time. The posture also increases body awareness and helps to create balanced movements.

5. Balasana (Child's Pose)

Sit on the mat and slowly start sitting back towards the heels, 1 cm per time. The body bends forward at the hips with arms forward and/or to the sides. Let your forehead go towards the mat or a comfortable support. Relax the shoulders and then breathe naturally, taking a few comfortable breaths in the pose.

Benefits

Balasana stretches the back, the hips, and shoulders and relaxes. It provides a relaxing break between more active movements and helps remind people to take a breath. Regular practice can help to maintain flexibility and provide a soothing break in a hectic day.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.