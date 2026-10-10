Residents flag unpaved road shoulders on arterial roads in Gurugram

Gurugram: A resident of Sector 46, said the road shoulders remained covered in dust, while ongoing roadside work had added to the inconvenience. (HT)

Residents have raised concerns over unpaved road shoulders along key arterial stretches in Gurugram, citing dust pollution and safety risks for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders who are vulnerable to skidding and accidents.

Key stretches, including the six-kilometre stretch of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, Maidawas Road and roads in Udyog Vihar Phases 1, 2 and 3, have unpaved shoulders covered in loose dust, according to residents.

The road shoulder between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk has remained unpaved despite repairs carried out by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in 2024, residents said.

To be sure, road shoulders serve as emergency stopping spaces, particularly along busy stretches with heavy traffic. However, residents said, loose dust along these stretches creates dust-laden conditions, reduces visibility and adds to pollution.

Savita Devi, a resident of Sector 46, said the road shoulders remained covered in dust, while ongoing roadside work had added to the inconvenience.

“In Udyog Vihar Phases 1, 2 and 3, the roads are in a deplorable condition, with the edges completely covered in dust. The ongoing work along some stretches has also created additional problems for commuters and residents,” she said.

Residents said the SPR stretch had remained a concern for several years because of unpaved shoulders and persistent dust. They also flagged the dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste along the stretch, which they said further contributed to dust pollution and concerns over deteriorating air quality.

Ruchika Sethi, environmentalist and founder of citizen group Clean Air Bharat, said unpaved road shoulders along major traffic corridors were a significant source of dust pollution, affecting mobility and air quality.

“The condition of these road shoulders makes the roadside difficult to navigate. Uneven stretches are frequently used by bike taxis and delivery partners, with two-wheelers often mounting pavements to manoeuvre through traffic. This is not only a traffic violation but also poses a serious safety risk to pedestrians and contributes to the damage of public infrastructure,” she said.

A GMDA official said that work to widen the road from SPR to Ghata was underway.The unpaved portion was being developed into an additional main carriageway, which would help curb dust emissions, the official said.

“Cleaning of road berms is also being carried out by GMDA teams to further maintain clean corridors and mitigate dust,” the official said.