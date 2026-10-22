From moisturising to sun protection, simple skincare tips to follow before Karwa Chauth for a fresh festive look

Karwa Chauth is just a few days away, and every woman is busy sorting their outfit and jewellery. But is your skin ready for those close-up pictures? So, a week prior to the festival is the best time to focus on a few targeted skin issues rather than going in for multiple skin products at once. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sampurna Verma (MBBS, MD), dermatologist and founder of Derma Redefined, shared simple pre-festival skincare tips to help you achieve a healthy glow without an elaborate routine.

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Deal with skin dullness without over-exfoliation

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Dr Sampurna highlighted that for smooth skin and a festive glow, exfoliate it only with products that your skin well tolerates. Over-exfoliation of the skin damages the skin barrier, making it look red, flaky, and oversensitive. So just a week prior, don’t experiment with stronger peels or new exfoliating acids.

A puffy-looking face in the morning may be dealt with by a cold compress.

Face de-puffing before festivities

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{{^usCountry}} “A puffy-looking face in the morning may be dealt with by a cold compress application for a few minutes,” advised Dr Sampurna. It helps to temporarily reduce face puffiness and make the face look refreshed. Do not apply ice directly on the skin, especially in case you have sensitive skin or rosacea. Facial massage and cooling aids are just there for temporary effects. Skin prep before festivities for a long-lasting makeup look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A puffy-looking face in the morning may be dealt with by a cold compress application for a few minutes,” advised Dr Sampurna. It helps to temporarily reduce face puffiness and make the face look refreshed. Do not apply ice directly on the skin, especially in case you have sensitive skin or rosacea. Facial massage and cooling aids are just there for temporary effects. Skin prep before festivities for a long-lasting makeup look {{/usCountry}}

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If the skin is dry or irritated, makeup tends to look patchy. In the days before Karwa chauth, go for a moisturiser application that suits your skin type and avoid face cleansing with harsh cleansers. Moisturiser needs to be settled before makeup application. Individuals with oily skin type should choose non-comedogenic, lightweight formulations.

Focus on lip pigmentation and dryness

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According to Dr Sampurna, matte lipsticks tend to make the lips more flaky. Apply a lip balm free from fragrances and choose the one with SPF during day hours. Do not use lemon, baking soda, or any other DIY lightening remedies, as they may irritate the lip area and cause more pigmentation.

Strategic facial hair removal

Planning to thread your upper lip or remove facial hair? Avoid scheduling it immediately before your event if you are prone to redness, bumps, or post-inflammatory pigmentation. If you use retinoids or other potentially irritating skincare products, consult your dermatologist about how to time hair removal safely. Never wax skin that is irritated or peeling.

No strong facial before Karwa Chauth

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“Before considering any professional skin treatment, consult your dermatologist well before rather than opting for an aggressive procedure at the last minute,” said Dr Sampurna. Procedures such as chemical peels, microneedling, lasers, and certain facials lead to temporary redness, irritation, and skin peeling. Recovery time varies as per the procedure and skin type.

Before considering any professional skin treatment, consult your dermatologist.

Never squeeze last-minute acne

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Picking acne raises skin inflammation, delays healing time, and also leads to post-inflammatory pigmentation or scarring. You can opt for a hydrocolloid pimple patch if it is a superficial whitehead, only if your skin has tolerance towards it. If acne is large and painful, go to a dermatologist for required treatment.

The final tip: Never go after instant face glow with an all-new 10-step routine. The skin barrier needs to be protected by avoiding unnecessary experiments with the skin and opting for treatments as per the skin concern.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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