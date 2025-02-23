Shaving guide for men: 6 valuable tips to prevent razor bumps, skin inflammation and shave the right way

Shaving should be simple; but many dread it for one reason or another. Time is always a factor, but another reason some men hate shaving is the possibility of post-shaving irritation. Bumps, scrapes, and razor burns are no fun. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Piyusha Bhagde, founder and chief dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic in Akola, Maharashtra said that razor bumps can cause 'inflammation, redness, and irritation, often resulting in itchy, painful bumps that resemble small pimples'. Also read | Guys! Here’s your body grooming guide that you’ve been waiting for By following these shaving tips, you can reduce the occurrence of razor bumps and enjoy a smoother, healthier-looking skin. (Freepik)

What are Razor bumps? Causes and symptoms

She said, “Razor bumps, also known as pseudofolliculitis barbae, occur in men when shaved hair curls back into the skin instead of growing outward. They are most common in areas where hair is coarse or curly, such as the face, neck, and underarms. The trapped hair triggers an immune response, causing swelling and discomfort.”

Dr Piyusha added that razor bumps, the inflamed spots caused by ingrown hairs, can leave your skin irritated and itchy. She said, “Friction from tight clothing, improper shaving techniques, and dull razors can worsen the condition, making it harder for the skin to heal. While razor bumps are not dangerous, they can lead to hyperpigmentation, scarring, or infection if left untreated.”

Dr Debeshi, clinical cosmetic and aesthetic expert and founder of Lueur Aesthetics, further told HT Lifestyle, “Shaving-related skin inflammation is common among men, leading to redness, razor bumps, and irritation, sometimes PIH. The main causes include improper shaving techniques, dull razors, lack of skin preparation, and post-shave care. Shaving dry skin, using alcohol-based aftershaves, and shaving too closely can also exacerbate inflammation.”

How to prevent shaving-related skin inflammation

Everyone could benefit from a few expert tips; so ahead, Dr Debeshi and Dr Piyusha share their step-by-step guide on how to shave — the right way:

1. Prep your skin

Hydrating your skin with warm water or a nourishing shaving gel softens the hair, making shaving much smoother and reducing the chances of irritation.

2. Ditch the dull razor

A blunt blade tugs at the hair instead of cutting it cleanly, leading to more friction and inflammation. Always use a sharp, high-quality razor and replace the blades regularly.

3. Shave in the direction of hair growth

Do this to prevent hair from curling back into the skin and forming bumps. Use light, gentle strokes and avoid pressing the razor too hard against your skin.

4. Post-shave care

Rinse with cold water to close pores. Applying a soothing aftershave product is also vital. Many aftershaves contain alcohol, which can dry out and irritate the skin. So, go for alcohol-free options with aloe vera or chamomile that are hydrating and fragrance-free. Moreover, avoid touching or scratching the shaved area.

5. Moisturise and protect

Use a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser, and apply sunscreen if stepping out to prevent irritation from UV exposure.

6. Don’t overdo it

While shaving every day may feel necessary, over-shaving can make your skin more sensitive and prone to irritation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.